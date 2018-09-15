Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEN'S LEADERS

738 — Jake Kessler, T&C Friday Night Industrial

736 —Rick Delfs, Old Settlers Fund Day Friday 

733 — Jim Larsen, Castle.com

730 — Mike Thoennes, Castle.com

717 — Tracie Potinger, Castle.com

706 – Rich Larsen, Castle.com

705 — Timothy Harms, The Lanes D&D Couples

WOMEN'S LEADERS

600 — Kris Cashmore, Miller Lite/Angry Brothers

LEAGUES

Miller Lite/Angry Brothers — Matthew Lunde 680, Jordan Wolfe 672, Douglas Hay 248, Robyn Welker 585, Danielle Gename 561, Kris Cashmore 247/

T&C Nifty-Fifty Plus — Jim Olson 575, Chick Strehlow 527, Nancy White 452, Barb Remer 443-174, Dale Helm 213.

T&C Friday Night Industrial — Marcus Ludwig 681, Dave Gajewski 661, Travis Bushley 267, Melissa Voft 573-224.

Old Settlers Fund Day Friday — Chuck Fudge 685-277, Jeff Carroll 609, Maria Fudge 482, Debbie Sepanski 473.

The Lanes D&D Couples — Jeff Reed 619, Steven M. Fiore 571, Timothy Harms 259, Amanda Langel 529-180, Mary Rother 506.

Castle Kings & Queens — Tim Thrall 619-257, John Schoeder Sr., 641, Randy Tilot 610, Kay Stristesky 499-188.

YOUTH

The Lanes Majors League — Ashley Trabert 511-192, Abby Lakosh 379, Elijah Solen 412-155, RJ Mattie 384.

The Lanes Preps League — Brody Pansch 457-169, Maddux Brooks 456, Miley Brooks 381, Roxana Simpson 371, Emilie Lozano 149.

The Lanes Bantam League (2 games) — Landon Sigrist 174-89, Jayden Konecko 135, Hector Kiesler 128, Kourtney Hanson 91-52.

The Lanes Bumper League — Trent White 141-76, Blake Curley 124, Levi Cottingham 98, Maci Peterson 92-49.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments