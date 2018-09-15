MEN'S LEADERS
738 — Jake Kessler, T&C Friday Night Industrial
736 —Rick Delfs, Old Settlers Fund Day Friday
733 — Jim Larsen, Castle.com
730 — Mike Thoennes, Castle.com
717 — Tracie Potinger, Castle.com
706 – Rich Larsen, Castle.com
705 — Timothy Harms, The Lanes D&D Couples
WOMEN'S LEADERS
600 — Kris Cashmore, Miller Lite/Angry Brothers
LEAGUES
Miller Lite/Angry Brothers — Matthew Lunde 680, Jordan Wolfe 672, Douglas Hay 248, Robyn Welker 585, Danielle Gename 561, Kris Cashmore 247/
T&C Nifty-Fifty Plus — Jim Olson 575, Chick Strehlow 527, Nancy White 452, Barb Remer 443-174, Dale Helm 213.
T&C Friday Night Industrial — Marcus Ludwig 681, Dave Gajewski 661, Travis Bushley 267, Melissa Voft 573-224.
Old Settlers Fund Day Friday — Chuck Fudge 685-277, Jeff Carroll 609, Maria Fudge 482, Debbie Sepanski 473.
The Lanes D&D Couples — Jeff Reed 619, Steven M. Fiore 571, Timothy Harms 259, Amanda Langel 529-180, Mary Rother 506.
Castle Kings & Queens — Tim Thrall 619-257, John Schoeder Sr., 641, Randy Tilot 610, Kay Stristesky 499-188.
YOUTH
The Lanes Majors League — Ashley Trabert 511-192, Abby Lakosh 379, Elijah Solen 412-155, RJ Mattie 384.
The Lanes Preps League — Brody Pansch 457-169, Maddux Brooks 456, Miley Brooks 381, Roxana Simpson 371, Emilie Lozano 149.
The Lanes Bantam League (2 games) — Landon Sigrist 174-89, Jayden Konecko 135, Hector Kiesler 128, Kourtney Hanson 91-52.
The Lanes Bumper League — Trent White 141-76, Blake Curley 124, Levi Cottingham 98, Maci Peterson 92-49.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.