MEN'S LEADERS

767—Dustin Vasey, Castle Com

747—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Com 

735—Jim Larsen, Castle Com

733—Don Langdon, Castle Com 

733—Jeremy Kenyon, The Lanes Angry Bros

732—Ruben Bernal, Castle Majors

724—Joe Rejep, Castle Com 

722—Alex Marquez, Castle Com 

718—Geno Sems, Castle Com

WOMEN'S LEADERS

633—Stephanie, Castle Majors

LEAGUES

Castle Majors — Brett Brohelden 630, Jarek Beaudin 628, McKenzie Mattice 517.

Castle Juniors — JT Nielsen 560, Jimmy Larsen 516, Madison Venne 514, Amyah Perry 417.

Castle Preps — Aaron Oliver 450, Andres Oliver 419, Savana Larsen 390, Rebecca Christensen 346.

Castle Bantams — Brayden Scalf 189, Landen Crenshaw 186, Maya White 147, Tessa Klein 117.

The Lanes Miller Lite — Rebecca Welter 585-234, Lisa Jarstad 554, Emily Jarstad 549, Danielle Gename 544.

The Lanes Angry Bros — Scott Salinas 678, Jason Boyce 670, Kevin Landreman 666, Josh Wolfe 659.

