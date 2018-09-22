MEN'S LEADERS
767—Dustin Vasey, Castle Com
747—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Com
735—Jim Larsen, Castle Com
733—Don Langdon, Castle Com
733—Jeremy Kenyon, The Lanes Angry Bros
732—Ruben Bernal, Castle Majors
724—Joe Rejep, Castle Com
722—Alex Marquez, Castle Com
718—Geno Sems, Castle Com
WOMEN'S LEADERS
633—Stephanie, Castle Majors
LEAGUES
Castle Majors — Brett Brohelden 630, Jarek Beaudin 628, McKenzie Mattice 517.
Castle Juniors — JT Nielsen 560, Jimmy Larsen 516, Madison Venne 514, Amyah Perry 417.
Castle Preps — Aaron Oliver 450, Andres Oliver 419, Savana Larsen 390, Rebecca Christensen 346.
Castle Bantams — Brayden Scalf 189, Landen Crenshaw 186, Maya White 147, Tessa Klein 117.
The Lanes Miller Lite — Rebecca Welter 585-234, Lisa Jarstad 554, Emily Jarstad 549, Danielle Gename 544.
The Lanes Angry Bros — Scott Salinas 678, Jason Boyce 670, Kevin Landreman 666, Josh Wolfe 659.
