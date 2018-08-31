MEN'S LEADERS
767—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
760—Nick Gort, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
730—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
723—Tyler Struebing, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
646—Theresa Riemer, T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed
611—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
601—Taylor Melahn, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
LEAGUES
T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Nate Haug 279, Lynda Schlitz 218.
T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed — Lee Wise 604-236, Fred Sykes 602, Ron Kuchenbecker 597, Theresa Riemer 236.
T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Karen Jannene 550, Lea Vos 548-214, Peggy Wettengal 527, Polly Burright 525.
The Lanes Trestleboard — Roger Lofquist 644, Josh Casey 642, Michael Hohnl 628, Mike McClure 592, Chuck Woodring 247.
