MEN'S LEADERS

767—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

760—Nick Gort, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

730—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

723—Tyler Struebing, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

WOMEN'S LEADERS

646—Theresa Riemer, T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed

611—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

601—Taylor Melahn, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

LEAGUES

T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Nate Haug 279, Lynda Schlitz 218.

T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed — Lee Wise 604-236, Fred Sykes 602, Ron Kuchenbecker 597, Theresa Riemer 236.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Karen Jannene 550, Lea Vos 548-214, Peggy Wettengal 527, Polly Burright 525.

The Lanes Trestleboard — Roger Lofquist 644, Josh Casey 642, Michael Hohnl 628, Mike McClure 592, Chuck Woodring 247.

