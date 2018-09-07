Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEN'S LEADERS

809—Ryan Zagar, Castle Wed. Niters

791—Scott Salinas, Knights of Castle

786—Eric Mertins, Knights of Castle

782—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

771—Mike Scalf, Castle Wed. Niters

770—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

749—Jon Haigh, Castle Wed. Niters

736—Adam Cecchini, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW

720—Delbert Richards, Castle Wed. Niters

714—Randy Clark, T&C Thurs. Businessmen

WOMEN'S LEADERS

681—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

639—Courtney Lufkin, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

626—Julie Lois, T&C Thurs. Powder Puff

603—Jessica Nannemann, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

LEAGUES

Castle Wed. Niters — Jerry Jasperson 697, Pete Zuraski 691, Don Hyatt 685, Chuck Recupero 680.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Jeff Smith 662-279, Matt Cecchini 656, Kyle Seidl 642, Thomas Wishau 635.

The Lanes Trestleboard — William Wasson 647-261, Curt Beischel 638, Amanda Langel 518-212, Emily Panyk 424.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Linda Hagen 520-195, Barbara Thomas 509, Annie Dunn 488, Jan Corkins 464.

Belles of The Lanes — Linda Hagen 543-186, Jan Corkins 438, Annie Dunn 428, Sandra Thurmond 418.

Knights of Castle — Steve Klemm 698, Phil Ontko 677, Curt Fritz 667, Shane Schneidewind 661.

T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Travis Bushley 671-300, Jake Kessler 670, Taylor Melahn 561, Lynda Schlitz 268.

T&C Thurs. Frito’s Morning Mixed — Lee Wise 652-252, Fred Sykes 630, Fred Moore 629, Theresa Riemer 542, Helen Wise 204.

T&C Thurs. Businessmen — Scott Laux 662, Al Zirbel 652, Kelly Millard 648, Ken Mateer 269, Theresa Riemer 574-201.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Tiffany Taylor 571-245, Polly Burright 570, Karen Jannene 547, Laura Drissel 525.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Jessica Storm 588, Sue Hartlage 578, Ellie Mack 543, Diane Schnell 489, Courtney Lufkin 226.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments