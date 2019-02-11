MEN'S LEADERS
770—Landon Bieneman, T&C Sat. Youth Majors/Juniors
752—Jake Kessler, T&C Fri. Night Industrial
748—Joel Anderson, T&C Fri. Night Industrial
738—Michael Welter, The Lanes Sat. E.O.W. Couples
729—Cotie Holbek, T&C Sat. Rockin' Rollers
712—Dave Boldus, Castle Thurs. Koffee Klutchers
712—Trevor Ludwig, T&C Fri. Night Industrial
709—John Brooks, The Lanes Sat. E.O.W. Couples
705—Scott Salinas, The Lanes Early Eights
704—Russell Glessing, T&C Sat. Youth Majors/Juniors
704—Greg Governatori, Castle Family & Friends
703—Roger Schaufel, T&C Sat. A League of Our Own
WOMEN'S LEADERS
640—Sara Vogt, Castle Family & Friends
628—Melissa Vogt, T&C Fri. Night Industrial
621—Rebecca Welter, The Lanes Sat. E.O.W. Couples
603—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Fri. Night Industrial
LEAGUES
The Lanes Sooners — Andy J. Hornyak 666, Mike Kohl 659, Mark Loendorf 235, Laura Justman 474-162.
Castle M.M.K.K. — Spencer Abbott 530-209.
Castle Thurs. Koffee Klutchers — John Costable 627, Bob Meyer 598, Dave Boldus 279, Lee Vora Perry 525, Shirley Bedford 522, Kathy Lawrenz 202.
Castle Sun. Fun Couples — Charles Holton 615-245, Rob McGuff 588, Beth Thode 574-215, Lynn Smoody 539.
The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples — Seth Sanchez 655-237, Rick Pope 654, Alma Alvarez 515, Cheryl Williams 513-191.
The Lanes League of Our Own — Larry Mutchie 638, Don Weimer 631-235, Sandra Cox 534, Joann Truckey 511, Nancy Vioski 213.
The Lanes Odds and Ends — Gary Gatzke 666, Kevin Molbeck 641, Nate Burton 269, Ashleigh Birdsall 573-226, Marice Molbeck 502.
The Lanes Early Eights — Barrett Salinas 620, Christopher A. Tyykila 570, Scott Salinas 273, Jolene Ahles 451-170, Kendra Nicks 426.
The Lanes Sat. E.O.W. Couples — Eric Mertins 677, Cary O'Brien 637, John Brooks 258, Darlene Fischer 592-221, Lauren Fischer 504.
T&C Fri. Nifty-Fifty Plus — Dale Helm 583, Jim Olson 566-215, Barb Remer 476-193, Marvelyn Forst 472.
T&C Fri. Night Industrial — Joel Anderson 299, Mary Appenzeller 545, Lynda Schlitz 236.
T&C Fri. Night Mixed — Jason Finster 554, Mike Schmidt 543, Matt Vos 222, Polly Burright 552-193.
T&C Sat. Rockin' Rollers — Dave Melahn 686-257, Matt Dean 624, Julie Olson 588-219, Ellie Mack 537.
T&C Sat. A League of Our Own — Barry Woods 643, Tim Thomas 593, Roger Schaufel 290, Laura Woods 544, Jan Thomas 487-202.
Castle Family & Friends — Al Zeitz Jr. 666-266, Herby Vogt 629, Sheila Carter 533, Lori Zeitz 500, Sara Vogt 246.
River City Sat. Night Live — Steve Wegner 618-222, Chris Ford 526, Rose Rath 435, Chris Gajewski 419-157.
Castle Teachers — Chris Hoffman 501-202, Darlene Karczewski 500.
JUNIORS
T&C Sat. Youth Majors/Juniors — Joseph Leonard 668, Russell Glessing 278, Dakota Stardy 558, Rhianna Goldschmidt 550, Amber Vogt 225.
T&C Sat. Youth Preps — Nolan Basso 536-202, Kyle Mangalindan 413, Savannah Leonard 466-190, Chloe Longo 404.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Derek Bereich 148-80, Sean Szydlowski 127.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers —Tegan Ludwig 192-101, JJ Berberich 169.
