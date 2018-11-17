Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

773 — Rich Larsen, Castle.com

757 — Dustin Vasey, Castle.com

751 — Alan Blome, Castle.com

741 — Mike Vasey, Castle.com

730 — Ricardo Rodriguez, Castle.com

725 — Vern Tuinstra, Castle.com

711 — Dave Piech, Castle.com

707 — Scott Zess, Castle.com

737 — Sebastian Beth, Castle Majors

718 — Jax Calverley, Castle Majors

WOMEN'S LEADERS

LEAGUES

JUNIORS

Castle Bantams — Brayden Scalf 213, Ayden Vasey 192, Tessa Klein 175, Autumn Richter 160.

Castle Preps — Andres Oliver 512, Jason Boyce 450, Tarin White 298, Rebecca Christensen 293.

Castle Juniors — JT Nielsen 599, Jimmy Larsen 544, Danielle Christopherson 572, Madison Venne 571.

Castle Major — Joshua Chernouski 649, Brett Brohelden 632, McKenzie Mattice 587, Jamie Larsen 566.

The Lanes Bumpers — Blake Curley 147-81, Trent White 143-75.

The Lanes Preps — Brody Pansch 463, Brayden Lipari 427-189, Abigail 442-170, Miley Brooks 397.

The Lanes Bantams — Landon Sigrist 164-84, Hector Kiesler 138, Kourtney Hanson 187-94, Frankie Tempesta 109.

The Lanes Junior Majors — Sommerlee Boedecker 593-221, Morgan Brooks 533, RJ Mattie  383-169, Carlos Cervantes 313.

