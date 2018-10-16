Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

796—Brian Veto, Castle Keglers

746—Kevin Clark, T&C Mon. Night Majors

738—Tim Hartman, Castle Keglers

723—Steven Gerth, T&C Sat. Night Bowling Bunch

716—James Ruffalo, Castle Keglers

WOMEN'S LEADERS

685—Brianna Ludwig, T&C Sat. Youth Majors/Juniors

665—Nancy Jeter, Castle Classic

601—Colette McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

LEAGUES

Castle Keglers — Rich Lasko 684, Scott Zess 678, Jeremy Kenyon 667, Brian Veto 279.

Castle Tues. Afternoon K.K. — Sandra Jansa 570-235, Barbara Pauls 548, JoAnn Nelson 494.

T&C Sat. Night Bowling Bunch — Nate Longo 645, Marcus Ludwig 644, Steven Gerth 248, Shannon Spencer 517, Carrie Keller 505, Dottie Moore 192.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — Jason Leasure 679, Jeff Delange 674, Kevin Clark 279, Rachel Eldert 521, Felicia Longo 199.

T&C Mon. ABC — Al Blum 629, Kurt Schoenherr 589, Robert Klamik 226, Mae Boeger 533-193, MaryAnne Thomas 512.

River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Willie Duldulao 555-221, Pete Hanson 545, Joyce Malison 479, Paddy Nannemann 432-180.

River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — John Fischer 673, Darren Kisting 667, Jeffery Rozek 265, Jessica Storm 591, Sue Daschner 570, Colette McNally 224.

River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Rob Beth 607-219, Andy Meinecke 599, Theresa Torosian 431, Amy Roth 428, Tracy Pertle 158.

River City League of Our Own — Ron Shotliff 644-247, Nate Bierer 606, Laura Shotliff 459, Shari Krauss 427, Amanda Moll 191.

JUNIORS

T&C Sat. Youth Majors/Juniors — Russell Glessing 658-279, Tristian Albrecht 630, Dakota Stardy 516, Madison Gamez 475, Brianna Ludwig 256.

T&C Sat. Youth Preps — Nolan Basso 426, Kyle Mangalindan 420-160, Savannah Leonard 419-168, Lilly Mantey 245.

T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Aieden May 140, Kambrian Way 134, Tylor Larson 126, Sean Szydlowski 78.

T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — JJ Berberich 158-86, Cayden Peronto 83.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments