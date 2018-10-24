Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

800 — Dan Steimle, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League

794 — Jeff Beauchamp, VFW

793 — Brian Holtz, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League

769 — Sam Slaasted, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

764 — Tyler Hirth, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

740 — Scott Brau Jr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles

736 — Mike Guzman, VFW

735 — Roy Sheppard, VFW

733 — Kyle Keeker T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed

733 — Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Wednesday Niters

728 — Adam Gebel, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed.

729 — Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles

729 — Richard Pansch, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League

726 — Steve Chapman, VFW

722 — Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Wednesday Niters

721 — Ken Schwartz, Castle Wednesday Niters

719 — Nathan Michalowski, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

719 — Roger Ulrich, Castle Wednesday Niters

710 — Scott Brau Sr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles

710 — Greg Brooks, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League

710 — Tom Paszkiewicz, VFW

708 — Jeff Sykes, VFW

703 — Butch Schoenfuss, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League

702 — Delbert Richards, Castle Wednesday Niters

702 — Jeff Wegner, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League

WOMEN'S LEADERS

718 — Georgette Albert, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League

698 — Taylor Melhan, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed

646 — Danielle Gename, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League

615 — Theresa Riemer, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed

LEAGUES

VFW — Tyler Hirth 693, Randy Prudhomme 685, Luke Comstock 678, Jerome Kosterman 673.

Castle Tuesday Nite Rollers — Nichole Haynes 605-259, Cindy Rosko 624, Barb Joursta 214.

Castle Wednesday Senior Men — Andy Hornyak 647, Ed Plachno 688-257, Ron Sommer 619, George Matson 609.

The Lanes Wednesday Seniors — Anthony Hansen 623, Mark Tarwid 613-257, Denny Dale 594, Roman Dymerski 571.

Belles of the Lanes — Linda Hagen 517-225, Tiwanna Dunn 491, Sandra Thurmond 476, Dawn Harris 467.

Old Settlers Over 40 League  — Jack Van Swol 542, Gene  Davis 510, Gert Kowalewski  459, Genette Biggs 549.

T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed — Carl Chernouski 686-287, Lynda Schlitz 579.

T&C Tuesday Ladies Social — Connie Kirchner 556, Jackie Heiligenthal 509, Dottie Uhlenhake 5-4-198.

Castle Wednesday Niters — Russ Barth 698, Ryan Zagar 669, Mike C. Vyvyan 667, Craig Brehm 665.

