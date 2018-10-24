MEN'S LEADERS
800 — Dan Steimle, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League
794 — Jeff Beauchamp, VFW
793 — Brian Holtz, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League
769 — Sam Slaasted, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
764 — Tyler Hirth, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
740 — Scott Brau Jr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles
736 — Mike Guzman, VFW
735 — Roy Sheppard, VFW
733 — Kyle Keeker T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed
733 — Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Wednesday Niters
728 — Adam Gebel, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed.
729 — Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles
729 — Richard Pansch, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League
726 — Steve Chapman, VFW
722 — Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Wednesday Niters
721 — Ken Schwartz, Castle Wednesday Niters
719 — Nathan Michalowski, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
719 — Roger Ulrich, Castle Wednesday Niters
710 — Scott Brau Sr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles
710 — Greg Brooks, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League
710 — Tom Paszkiewicz, VFW
708 — Jeff Sykes, VFW
703 — Butch Schoenfuss, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League
702 — Delbert Richards, Castle Wednesday Niters
702 — Jeff Wegner, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League
WOMEN'S LEADERS
718 — Georgette Albert, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League
698 — Taylor Melhan, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed
646 — Danielle Gename, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League
615 — Theresa Riemer, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed
LEAGUES
VFW — Tyler Hirth 693, Randy Prudhomme 685, Luke Comstock 678, Jerome Kosterman 673.
Castle Tuesday Nite Rollers — Nichole Haynes 605-259, Cindy Rosko 624, Barb Joursta 214.
Castle Wednesday Senior Men — Andy Hornyak 647, Ed Plachno 688-257, Ron Sommer 619, George Matson 609.
The Lanes Wednesday Seniors — Anthony Hansen 623, Mark Tarwid 613-257, Denny Dale 594, Roman Dymerski 571.
Belles of the Lanes — Linda Hagen 517-225, Tiwanna Dunn 491, Sandra Thurmond 476, Dawn Harris 467.
Old Settlers Over 40 League — Jack Van Swol 542, Gene Davis 510, Gert Kowalewski 459, Genette Biggs 549.
T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed — Carl Chernouski 686-287, Lynda Schlitz 579.
T&C Tuesday Ladies Social — Connie Kirchner 556, Jackie Heiligenthal 509, Dottie Uhlenhake 5-4-198.
Castle Wednesday Niters — Russ Barth 698, Ryan Zagar 669, Mike C. Vyvyan 667, Craig Brehm 665.
