MEN'S LEADERS
737—Dave Fechner Jr., Knights of Castle
737—Craig Jerdee, Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial
722—Sam Slaasted, Knights of Castle
721—Scott Salinas, Knights of Castle
713—Ryan Peil, Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial
703—Kai Jerdee, Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial
WOMEN'S LEADERS
674—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
643—Courtney Lufkin, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
626—Sierra Werderitch, Castle Strikettes
LEAGUES
Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial — Jamie Terpstra 691, Chip Gehrke 690, Matt Siekert 687, Kai Jerdee 300.
Castle Strikettes — Dani Jo Sheckles 586, Stephanie Vertz 583, Samantha Cheever 582, Pam Larson 557, Sierra Werderitch 247.
Knights of Castle — Shaunte Stills 696, Brandon Lipari 693, Terry Martini 680, Steve Klemm 675.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Mark Schneider 617-264, Clay Venne Jr. 616, Bill Lister 606, Shaunte Stills 605.
Castle Fri. Morning Seniors — Mike Kania 531.
River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Tammie Storm 537, Sue Hartlage 526, Sandy Nannemann 518, Becky Gallagher 491, Courtney Lufkin 268.
