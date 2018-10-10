Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

781—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

777—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle VFW

775—Charles Brown, Castle VFW

742—Tyler Hirth, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

720—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

716—Tony Oliva, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

712—Scott Brau Jr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles

708—Tyronn Dyess, Castle VFW

707—Tom Larson, Castle VFW

703—Nathan Michalowski, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

WOMEN'S LEADERS

730—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

664—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

LEAGUES

The Lanes Wed. Seniors — Bob Powers 623, Clay Venne Jr. 609-244, Anthony Hansen 593, George Alvarez 574.

Castle Wed. Senior Men — Allen Jensen 631, Gary Beasley 607-268, John Moore 600, Ron Sommer 591.

Belles Of The Lanes — Jan Corkins 465, Linda Polzin 463-192, Diane Schrader 460, Annie Dunn 451.

Castle VFW — Jason Lacher 698, Jeremy Bull 698, Brian Whitehead 696, Brandon Taylor 686.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Steph Vertz 222.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Greg Geddes 658-300, Carl Chemouski 650, Lynda Schlitz 594.

T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Polly Burright 544-220, Anna Naber 522, Jackie Heiligenthal 521.

