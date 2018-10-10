MEN'S LEADERS
781—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
777—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle VFW
775—Charles Brown, Castle VFW
742—Tyler Hirth, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
720—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
716—Tony Oliva, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
712—Scott Brau Jr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles
708—Tyronn Dyess, Castle VFW
707—Tom Larson, Castle VFW
703—Nathan Michalowski, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
WOMEN'S LEADERS
730—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
664—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
LEAGUES
The Lanes Wed. Seniors — Bob Powers 623, Clay Venne Jr. 609-244, Anthony Hansen 593, George Alvarez 574.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Allen Jensen 631, Gary Beasley 607-268, John Moore 600, Ron Sommer 591.
Belles Of The Lanes — Jan Corkins 465, Linda Polzin 463-192, Diane Schrader 460, Annie Dunn 451.
Castle VFW — Jason Lacher 698, Jeremy Bull 698, Brian Whitehead 696, Brandon Taylor 686.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Steph Vertz 222.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Greg Geddes 658-300, Carl Chemouski 650, Lynda Schlitz 594.
T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Polly Burright 544-220, Anna Naber 522, Jackie Heiligenthal 521.
