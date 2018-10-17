MEN'S LEADERS
765—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
759—Jason Frank, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
746—Joel Matek, Castle V.F.W.
740—Adam Gebel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
739—Tyler Hirth, Castle V.F.W.
739—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
736—Zack Groth, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
734—Jim Wegner, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
718—Steve Doebereiner, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
716—Greg Brooks, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
711—Scott Brau Jr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles
706—Chip Gehrke, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
700—Jeff Carroll, Castle V.F.W.
700—Dan Steimle, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
WOMEN'S LEADERS
676—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
674—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
654—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
612—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
610—Lauren Lampe, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
609—Kim Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
LEAGUES
Castle Miller Classic Doubles — Steve Doebereiner 300.
Castle V.F.W. — Bob Nyberg 697, Bob Peterson 693, Jeff Beauchamp 691, Chris Simon 688.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ed Plachno 651-245, Don Moenssen 619, Duane Hoffren 589, Allen Jensen 560.
The Lanes Wed. Seniors — Clay Venne Jr. 598-257, Roman Dymerski 575, Denny Dale 563, Rudy Sanchez 549.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — James Schnell 686, Cotie Holbek 279, Lynda Schlitz 238.
T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Jackie Heiligenthal 492, Cheryl Tucker 484-211.
Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch — Robert Lewens Jr. 697, Scott Salinas 693, Brian Holtz 693.
Old Settler’s Over 40 — Roy Hartman 546, Jack Van Swol 502, Kathy Erickson 492, Jane Hartman 458.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.