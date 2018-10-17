Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

765—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

759—Jason Frank, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

746—Joel Matek, Castle V.F.W.

740—Adam Gebel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

739—Tyler Hirth, Castle V.F.W.

739—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

736—Zack Groth, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

734—Jim Wegner, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

718—Steve Doebereiner, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

716—Greg Brooks, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

711—Scott Brau Jr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles

706—Chip Gehrke, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

700—Jeff Carroll, Castle V.F.W.

700—Dan Steimle, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

WOMEN'S LEADERS

676—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

674—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

654—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

612—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

610—Lauren Lampe, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

609—Kim Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

LEAGUES

Castle Miller Classic Doubles — Steve Doebereiner 300.

Castle V.F.W. — Bob Nyberg 697, Bob Peterson 693, Jeff Beauchamp 691, Chris Simon 688.

Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ed Plachno 651-245, Don Moenssen 619, Duane Hoffren 589, Allen Jensen 560.

The Lanes Wed. Seniors — Clay Venne Jr. 598-257, Roman Dymerski 575, Denny Dale 563, Rudy Sanchez 549.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — James Schnell 686, Cotie Holbek 279, Lynda Schlitz 238.

T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Jackie Heiligenthal 492, Cheryl Tucker 484-211.

Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch — Robert Lewens Jr. 697, Scott Salinas 693, Brian Holtz 693.

Old Settler’s Over 40 — Roy Hartman 546, Jack Van Swol 502, Kathy Erickson 492, Jane Hartman 458.

