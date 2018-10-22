Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

731—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

703—Travis Bushley, Old Settler’s Sundowners

WOMEN'S LEADERS

689—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Fri. Night Industrial

646—Taylor Melahn, T&C Sat. Rockin’ Rollers

634—Shari Urick, The Lanes Sturtevant Women

620—Kathryn Urick, The Lanes Sturtevant Women

LEAGUES

The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Theresa Lewno 551, Carolina Sell 525, Jean Weber 521, Jolene Ahles 508, Shari Urick 228.

The Lanes King of the High Life Hill — Vernon Tuinstra Sr. 684, Ron Vokes 684, Kyle Seidl 684, Kevin Landreman 671, Christopher Thomas 280.

Castle Mon. Senior Mixed — Ed Plachno 605, Greg Schick 544, Florence Straube 429, Carol Plachno 427.

Castle Mon. M.M.K.K. — Spencer Abbott 512, Sandy Jansa 537.

The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples — Seth Sanchez 607, Rick Pope 558-231, McKenzie Sanchez 543-202, Cheryl Williams 486.

Castle Sun. Fun Couples — Rob McGuff 670-255, David Peterson Sr. 639, Beth Those 576-200, Cheryl Heyel 523.

The Lanes League of Our Own — Edward Beaudry 698-245, Mark Truckey 601, Sandra Cox 526, Nancy Vioski 511-204.

The Lanes Early Eights — Scott Salinas 677-243, Christopher Tyykila 638, Sam Kelly 560-193, Jolene Ahles 437.

The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples — Mike Burdo 684, Scott O’Brien 630, Adam Stefka 242, Rebecca Welter 560, Toni Holton 458, Darlene Fischer 426.

T&C Nifty-Fifty Plus — Al Blum 601-219, Chuck Strehlow 583, Jim Olson 550, Barb Remer 457, Nancy White 435, Carol Suminski 180.

T&C Fri. Night Industrial — Trevor Ludwig 689, David Kail 663, Joel Anderson 257, Mary Appenzeller 592, Melissa Vogt 568, Lynda Schlitz 238.

T&C Fri. Night Mixed — Jason Finster 559-218, Matt Vos 549, Polly Burright 555-220, Joy Vadnais 528.

T&C Sat. Rockin’ Rollers — Dave Melahn 675-258, Cotie Holbek 670, Matt Dean 651, Ellie Mack 539, Taylor Melahn 237.

T&C Sat. A League of our Own — Ken Kretschmer 608, Brian Kretschmer 591, Barry Woods 583, Tim Thomas 224, Laura Woods 461, Sara Vandusseldorp 183.

Old Settler’s Sundowners — Gary Bushley 648, Mike McClure 568, Maggie Bushley 505, Kayla McClure 471.

JUNIORS

T&C Sat. Youth Majors/Juniors — Landon Bieneman 673, Camden Liudwig 613, Parker Stasiulis 276, Brianna Ludwig 528-198, Chloe Nicikowski 456.

T&C Sat. Youth Preps — Nolan Basso 503-193, Kyle Mangalindan 397, Kyle Scheidegger 352, Savannah Leonard 399-158.

T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Sean Szydlowski 121, Aieden May 121, Derek Berberich 120-77.

T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — JJ Berberich 144-78, Cayden Peronto 98.

The Lanes Juniors/Majors — RJ Mattie 493-180, Elijah Solen 443, Sommerlee Boedecker 548-205, Ashley Trabert 453.

The Lanes Preps — Brody Pansch 436, Maddux Brooks 412-172, Miley Brooks 462-173, Abigail Fletcher 344.

The Lanes Bantams — Landon Sigrist 160-87, Jaiden Drissel 154, Kourtney Hanson 168-85, Frankie Tempesta 73.

The Lanes Bumpers — Trent White 137-73, Blake Curley 122, Maci Peterson 111-66.

River City Sat. Juniors — Jake Dros 518-185, Aaron Stewart 466, Addison Kinsey 393-145, Ellana Flees 308.

River City Sat. Bantams/Bumpers — Cooper Graham 237-124, Abel Dilworth 177, Rylee Henderson 188-109, Giana Magestro 172.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments