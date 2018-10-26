MEN'S LEADERS
740—Michael Hohnl, The Lanes Thurs. Night
709—Nate Haug, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic
708—Robbie Schultz, Old Settlers Men's Commercial League
703—Mike Vyvyan, Old Settlers Men's Commercial League
701—Craig Southgate, T&C Thur. Frito's Morning Mixed
WOMEN'S LEADERS
671—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thur. Frito's Morning Mixed
LEAGUES
The Lanes Thur. Night — Richard Hohnl Jr. 648, Curt Beischel 640, Michael Hohnl 298, Amanda Langel 570-197, Emily Panyk 451.
The Lanes Fri. Senior — Ed Verbeten 616-231, Kim Westerlund 612, John Noha 596, Cary O'Brien 594.
Castle Fri. Seniors — Mike Kania 560, Joe Rodriguez 537-222, Dick Lemay 520.
Castle Strik-ettes — Sierra Werderitch 580, Dani Jo Sheckles 567, Tina Wiechers 544, Carmen Mortensen 540, Ashley Cellis 226.
River City Thur. Night Ladies — Sue Hartlage 563, Diane Schnell 523, Becky Gallagher 514-200, Tracy Fredrick 512.
Old Settlers Men's Commercial League — Brian Veto 690, Matt Siekert 669, Chad Sampson 663, Tony Bartoli 661.
T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic — Travis Bushley 684, Kevin Spencer 678, Nate Haug 267, Taylor Melahn 533, Katie Nolan 530-194.
T&C Thur. Frito's Morning Mixed — Larry Nannemann 645, Fredy Sykes 578, Craig Southgate 255, Lorraine Draper 569, Mae Boeger 515, Theresa Riemer 268.
T&C Thur. Businessmen's —Randy Clark 699, Mark Malison 690, Tony Camp 665, Don Stardy 657, Joe Lahodik 254.
T&C Thur. Powder Puff — Julie Lois 580-233, Tiffany Taylor 537, Lea Vos 529, Betty Altenburg 521.
