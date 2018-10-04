Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

800—Travis Bushley, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

780—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

747—Terry Martini, Knights of Castle

735—Randy Clark, T&C Thurs. Businessmen

732—Todd Fritz, Knights of Castle

726—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

721—Bill Dangutis, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

721—Jerry Riemer, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

714—Tyler Schildt, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

707—Jake Kessler, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

707—Shaunte Stills, Knights of Castle

706—Adam Gebel, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

705—Nick Johnson, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

WOMEN'S LEADERS

665—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

642—Taylor Melahn, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

607—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes

LEAGUES

Castle Strikettes — Ashley Callis 595, Dani Jo Sheckles 544, Stephanie Vertz 534, Nancy Sands 523, Jenny Sieker 235.

The Lanes Trestleboard — Eric Thoennes 683, Tim Steinke 670-246, Amanda Langel 537-199, Emily Panyk 402.

The Lanes Mike Corona — Eric Kudrna 692, Matt Cecchini 689-276, Robert Barkley Jr. 672, Steven Kubiak 665.

Knights of Castle — Tom Paszkiewicz 697, Curt Fritz 691, William Austin 690.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Bob Smerchek 638-254, Darryl McClelland 636, Shaunte Stills 631, Cary O’Btien 624.

T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Adam Gebel 690, Travis Bushley 288, Lynda Schlitz 560, Taylor Melahn 244.

T&C Thurs. Frito’s Morning Mixed — Fred Sykes 662-255, Jerry Riemer 657, Theresa Riemer 583-217, Edie Riemer 492.

T&C Thurs. Businessmen — Jeff Jobst 694-276, Curt Oliver 680, Mike Miller 664, Theresa Riemer 586-235.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Polly Burright 532-205, Julie Lois 507, Laura Drissel 505.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Mark VandeVelde 279, Sydney Wiroll 548-196.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Gary Bushley 650, Carl Chernouski 632-258, Cody Clausen 627, Diane Fincutter 493, Angela Jacobson 176.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Courtney Lufkin 572, Becky Gallagher 568, Jessica Nannemann 550, Sandy Nannemann 523, Jessica Storm 269.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Patricia Schrack 445-173, Linda Schiestle 423.

JUNIORS

T&C Wed. High School — Russell Glessing 686, Tristian Albrecht 642, Landon Bieneman 247, Chloe Nicikowski 546-214, Brianna Ludwig 507.

