MEN'S LEADERS
800—Travis Bushley, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
780—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
747—Terry Martini, Knights of Castle
735—Randy Clark, T&C Thurs. Businessmen
732—Todd Fritz, Knights of Castle
726—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
721—Bill Dangutis, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
721—Jerry Riemer, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
714—Tyler Schildt, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
707—Jake Kessler, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
707—Shaunte Stills, Knights of Castle
706—Adam Gebel, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
705—Nick Johnson, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
WOMEN'S LEADERS
665—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
642—Taylor Melahn, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
607—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes
LEAGUES
Castle Strikettes — Ashley Callis 595, Dani Jo Sheckles 544, Stephanie Vertz 534, Nancy Sands 523, Jenny Sieker 235.
The Lanes Trestleboard — Eric Thoennes 683, Tim Steinke 670-246, Amanda Langel 537-199, Emily Panyk 402.
The Lanes Mike Corona — Eric Kudrna 692, Matt Cecchini 689-276, Robert Barkley Jr. 672, Steven Kubiak 665.
Knights of Castle — Tom Paszkiewicz 697, Curt Fritz 691, William Austin 690.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Bob Smerchek 638-254, Darryl McClelland 636, Shaunte Stills 631, Cary O’Btien 624.
T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Adam Gebel 690, Travis Bushley 288, Lynda Schlitz 560, Taylor Melahn 244.
T&C Thurs. Frito’s Morning Mixed — Fred Sykes 662-255, Jerry Riemer 657, Theresa Riemer 583-217, Edie Riemer 492.
T&C Thurs. Businessmen — Jeff Jobst 694-276, Curt Oliver 680, Mike Miller 664, Theresa Riemer 586-235.
T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Polly Burright 532-205, Julie Lois 507, Laura Drissel 505.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Mark VandeVelde 279, Sydney Wiroll 548-196.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Gary Bushley 650, Carl Chernouski 632-258, Cody Clausen 627, Diane Fincutter 493, Angela Jacobson 176.
River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Courtney Lufkin 572, Becky Gallagher 568, Jessica Nannemann 550, Sandy Nannemann 523, Jessica Storm 269.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Patricia Schrack 445-173, Linda Schiestle 423.
JUNIORS
T&C Wed. High School — Russell Glessing 686, Tristian Albrecht 642, Landon Bieneman 247, Chloe Nicikowski 546-214, Brianna Ludwig 507.
