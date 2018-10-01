MEN'S LEADERS
742—Mitchell Jaeck, Castle Wed. Niters
734—Ryan Zagar, Castle Wed. Niters
729—Kyle Kisner, Castle Kings & Queens
725—Ken Schwartz, Castle Wed. Niters
722—Delbert Richards, Castle Wed. Niters
706—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Wed. Niters
WOMEN'S LEADERS
741—Joann Galicia, Castle Sat. Movers
704—Colette McNyll, Castle Sat. Movers
LEAGUES
The Lanes Sooners — Ronald Thieme 674-265, Michael J. Sorensen 646, Billie Johnson 643, Laura Justman 426-170.
Castle Mon. Koffee Klutchers — Sandy Jamsa 515, Sandy Hansen 502.
Castle Kings & Queens — John Schroeder Sr. 658, Curt Manke 655, Dianna Mattice 542-185.
Castle Sat. Movers — Steve Lafever 653, Richie Truss 646.
The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples — Leanna Fiorita 528-193, Lauri Lunde 527, Amanda Mikula 508, Jacque Jorgensen 491.
The Lanes D&D Couples — Amanda Langel 538-203, Emily Panyk 507, Stephanie Warner 487, Karen Riemer 444.
The Lanes Party Animals — Sarah White 359-139, Allison Poltrock 335, Karla Ishmael 325, Lisa Mosher 275.
River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Nate Rickert 588, Rob Beth 583, Rachel Klein 469, Theresa Torosian 467.
Castle Wed. Niters — Jeff Coates 688, Jon Haigh 684, Pete G. Zvrawski 684, Dylan Svcharda 684.
JUNIORS
Castle Bantams — Landen Crenshaw 226, Brayden Scalf 190, Tessa Klein 163, Maya White 136.
Castle Preps — Andres Oliver 601-218, Jaxon Scalf 470, Savana Larsen 343, Sydnie Regep 340.
Castle Juniors — JT Nielsen 552, Jimmy Larsen 548, Danielle Christopherson 510, Madison Venne 478.
Castle Majors — Jax Calverley 657, Brett Brohelden 643, McKenzie Mattice 571, Stephanie Zagar 540.
T&C Sat. Youth Majors/Juniors — Parker Stasiulis 655, Jesse Stanosz 632-245, Brianna Ludwig 574-219, Dakota Stardy 455.
T&C Sat. Youth Preps — Nolan Basso 401-147, Kyle Mangalindan 362, Savannah Leonard 429-168, Lilly Mantey 294.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Tylor Larsen 150-81, Derek Berberich 121, Xander Roeker 110.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Ella Riley 149-91, James Berberich 108, Cayden Peronto 105.
T&C Sat. Night Bowling Bunch — Marcus Ludwig 698, Trevor Ludwig 669-278, Jodie Berberich 513, Felicia Longo 503.
