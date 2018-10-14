Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

722 — John Schroeder Jr., Castle Kings & Queens

WOMEN'S LEADERS

721 — Colette McNally, castle Movers

661 —Jenny Wonders, Hillside Classic 3 Man

638 — Tanya Kisner, Castle Kings & Queens

614 — Melissa Jansen, Castle Kings & Queens

LEAGUES

Hillside Classic 3 Man — Tom Pfeiffer 663, Chris Webb 653, Mark Parrish 653.

Castle Movers — Scott Galica 685-258, Greg Kuske 652.

Castle Kings & Queens — Derek Quella 664, John Schroeder Sr., 279, Kayleen Stritesky 541, Tanya Kisner 258.

Old Settlers Friday Mixed League — Bob Lewens Jr. 635, Jeff Carroll 632-280, Maria Fudge 508, Donna Delfs 501.

