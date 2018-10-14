MEN'S LEADERS
722 — John Schroeder Jr., Castle Kings & Queens
WOMEN'S LEADERS
721 — Colette McNally, castle Movers
661 —Jenny Wonders, Hillside Classic 3 Man
638 — Tanya Kisner, Castle Kings & Queens
614 — Melissa Jansen, Castle Kings & Queens
LEAGUES
Hillside Classic 3 Man — Tom Pfeiffer 663, Chris Webb 653, Mark Parrish 653.
Castle Movers — Scott Galica 685-258, Greg Kuske 652.
Castle Kings & Queens — Derek Quella 664, John Schroeder Sr., 279, Kayleen Stritesky 541, Tanya Kisner 258.
Old Settlers Friday Mixed League — Bob Lewens Jr. 635, Jeff Carroll 632-280, Maria Fudge 508, Donna Delfs 501.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.