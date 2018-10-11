MEN'S LEADERS
774—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Wed. Niters
765—Delbert Richards, Castle Wed. Niters
756—Cory Landreman, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
745—Brandon Koelling, Castle Wed. Niters
741—Richard Pansch, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
740—Dan Lawson, Castle Courtsmen
737—Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Wed. Niters
733—Greg Brooks, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
723—Phil Ontko, Knights of Castle
712—Jordan Johnson, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
710—Warren White, Castle Wed. Niters
717—Brett Pinnecker, Knights of Castle
717—Sam Slaasted, Knights of Castle
WOMEN'S LEADERS
630—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
LEAGUES
Castle Wed. Niters — Brandon Koelling 289.
Castle Courtsmen — Wes Hills 680.
The Lanes Thurs. Seniors — John Matthews 680-246, Bob Veselik 609, Margaret Sacotte 535-191, Tracy Matthews 471.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 536, Walt Strini 528-224, Nancy Wemmert 504-184, Sandy Strini 473.
Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 545-194, Ann Gegemer 479, Brenda Olmstead 476.
Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Erick Kissner 633-235, Keith Lemens 618, Kathy Lawrenz 570-201, LeeVora Perry 522.
Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch — Brian Anzalone 695, Joe Thoennes 676.
Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies — Cindy Taylor 579, Lauren Lampe 573, Carly Anderson 561, Holly Felks 550.
River City Wed. Men — Jim Nannemann 656-257, CJ Torosian 627, Steve Kysely 626, Mike Torosian 622, Tammy Czerwinski 511-184.
Knights of Castle — Tim Thilleman 699, Tom Noe 696, Shaunte Stills 688, Eric Mertins 679.
