MEN'S LEADERS
760—Tyler Schildt, T&C Mon. Night Majors
738—Ken Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors
737—Brian Anzalone, King of the High Life Hill
710—Steve Spiegelhoff, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
707—Rick Hoen, T&C Mon. Night Majors
706—Christopher Thomas, King of the High Life Hill
703—Darren Kisting, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
713—Sue Daschner, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
635—Danielle Hibbard, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
LEAGUES
Castle Tues. Koffee Klutchers — Margaret Storbeck 508, Sandy Jansa 500, Sandy Redmann 485, Cathy Laritbee 492-195.
The Lanes Tues. Koffee Klutchers — Tiwanna Dunn 496-191, Jan Corkins 475, Linda Polzin 466, Jolene Ahles 462.
Castle Mon. Senior Mixed — Ed Pachno 579, Bob Veselik 540, Karen Burmeister 477, Poppy Kerschitz 422.
Castle Keglers — Michael Estes 673, Brian Veto 672, Rick Fredrickson 668-246, Tim Hartman 663.
Castle Teachers — Cindy Tigges 507, JoAnne Michel 506-204.
Sturtevant Women League — Shari Urick 582-217, Kathryn Urick 540, Elizabeth Gengozian 531, Kathleen Hartwick 506.
King of the High Life Hill — David Schwartz 690, Dylan Glonek 683, George Albert 680, Kevin Landreman 671, Brian Anzalone 267.
River City Tues. Mixed — Jim Licht 606-231, Duane Sleaper 582, Joyce Malison 470-172, Paddy Nannemann 447.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — John Danno 684, Corey Swieciak 681, Ken Leasure 300.
T&C Mon. ABC League — Robert Klamik 527, Ron White 506, Lorraine Draper 488-182, Rodney Sebo 205.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Ralph Hibbard 666, Rick Scherff 656, Jim Nannemann 269, Shane McNally 594, Jessica Storm 544, Sue Daschner 268.
Castle Family & Friends — Greg Governtori 695-256, Brian Woodward 691, Lisa M. Woodward 597-216, Lisa A. Woodward 538.
