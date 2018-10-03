MEN'S LEADERS
734—Brian Holtz, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
719—Gary Dady, Castle Wed. Niters
718—Ryan Zagar, Castle Wed. Niters
718—Tim Jaeck, Castle Wed. Niters
718—Greg Brooks, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
717—Brandon Koelling, Castle Wed. Niters
710—Clay Venne Jr., The Lanes Wed. Seniors
708—Willie Freeman, Castle Wed. Niters
706—Zack Groth, Castle Courtsmen
WOMEN'S LEADERS
650—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
608—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
608—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
LEAGUES
Castle Wed. Niters — Dylan Sucharda 699, Brandon Koelling 278.
Castle Courtsmen — Mike Groth 695, Gary Locke 684, Brady Groth 681, Todd Klemp 679.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Gregory Shick 600-226, Gary Beesley 593, Duane Hoffren 591, Allen Jensen 577.
The Lanes Wed. Seniors — Mark Tarwid 619, Roman Dymerski 596, Jose Rodriguez 562, Loren Larsen 554, Clay Venne Jr. 296.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Barbara Thomas 558-209, LeeVora Perry 496, Linda Hagen 476, Jan Corkins 466.
Belles of The Lanes — Linda Hagen 574, Tiwanna Dunn 517-210, Jan Corkins 503, Dawn Harris 475.
The Lanes Wed. Night Strike Force — Kayla Berens 504, Bridgette Wolfe 503, Carrie Scheckler 489, Julie Adamski 477-199.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Greg Geddes 689-300, Kohl Wrobel 663, Dennis Dunn 637, Kimberly Enright 587, Lynda Schlitz 234.
T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Polly Burright 571-207, Connie Kirchner 552.
Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch — Brian Anzalone 695, Jeff Floyd 677, Lauren Fischer 588, Amy Gonzales 583.
Old Settler’s Over 40 — Ken Stockero 518, Gene Davis 499, Kathy Erickson 567-247, Gert Kowalewski 513.
