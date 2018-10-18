Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

790—Jeff Vandegenachte, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

751—Ryan Zagar, Castle Wed. Niters

740—Mike Scalf, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

734—Erich Merrill, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

729—Jake Kessler, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

726—Todd Christensen, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap

722—Brian Marzahl, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

720—Tory Prudhomme, Castle Wed. Niters

710—Brandon Koelling, Castle Wed. Niters

706—Scott O’Brien, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

704—Erick Kissner, Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers

704—Russell Glessing, T&C Wed. High School

703—Curt Fritz, Castle Courtsmen

WOMEN'S LEADERS

736—McKenna Kramer, T&C Wed. High School

649—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

631—Kayla Berens, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force

616—Brianna Ludwig, T&C Wed. High School

614—Tanya Kisner, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force

600—Hannah Derosier, T&C Wed. High School

LEAGUES

The Lanes Thurs. Seniors — John Matthews 600-221, Bob Veselik 511, Barbara Thomas 490-225, Tracy Matthews 454.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 520-199, Don Hyatt 485, Inge Vanderleest 433-181, Jenny Pleuffer 376.

Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Keith Lemens 670, Mike Erdman 630, Erick Kissner 268, Kathy Lawrenz 500, Lula Smith 487.

Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 526-191, Bev Eifert 494, Maria Boehm 462.

Castle Wed. Niters — Warren White 696, Mike Kenyon Sr. 688, Alex Marquez Jr. 684, Don Hyatt 681.

Castle Courtsmen — Gary Locke 699, Robert Barkley 693-279.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Scott O’Brien 682, Cary O’Brien 681-286, Pete Porcaro 676, Christopher Webb 636.

The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force — Jane Harlan 558, Carla Kenyon 541, Patricia McNeil 536, Aimee Smith 521, Kayla Berens 266.

Belles of The Lanes — Tiwanna Dunn 469, Linda Polzin 466, Dawn Harris 445-188, Jan Corkins 434.

The Lanes Terrible Tues. — Jordan Landreman 649-255, Tim Petzke 586, Debbie Hauer 579-222, Lynn Monroe 480.

The Lanes JMBA Men — Mike Jastrow 667, Alexander Maszka 664, Vern Fink 645, Steve Thieme 619, Chad Noha 245.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Jolene Ahles 542, Linda Hagen 512-192, LeeVora Perry 499-192, Barbara Thomas 483.

The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Kat Sell 571, Shari Urick 553-245, Kathryn Urick 547, Elizabeth Gengozian 537.

The Lanes King of the High Life Hill — Brian Anzalone 675, Rod Darge 667, Matthew Crenshaw 665, Jeff Smith 658, Mike Scalf 278.

The Lanes Sooners — Nick Balcer 673-243, Clay venne Jr. 628, Seth Sanchez 610, Laura Justman 408-143.

The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap — Joe Crocco 685, Kim Westerlund 662, Bob Wiegand 661-300, Matthew Lunde 651.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle’ 550-224, Mae Boeger 443.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Jamey Caldwell 683, Jeff Vandegenachte 300, Jessica Storm 242.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Ray Jacobson 654-245, Carl Chernouski 600, Steve Solofra 598, Diane Fincutter 548-206.

Old Settler’s Wed. Ladies — Cindy Hoffmann 576, Elizabeth Just 563, Lisa Hessefort 549, Cindy Taylor 540.

River City Wed. Men — Vito Jeffords 665-258, James Schnell 649, Jim Nannemann 637, Joe Schwartz II 634.

JUNIORS

T&C Wed. High School — Landon Bieneman 661, Tristian Albrecht 588, Russell Glessing 256, McKenna Kramer 276.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments