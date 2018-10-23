MEN'S LEADERS
773—Kyle Zagar, Castle Classic
768—Chris Gutierrez, Castle Classic
766—Matt Dahnert, Castle Classic
766—Matt Siekert, Castle Classic
741—Josh Hall, T&C Mon. Night Majors
739—Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Keglers
727—Frankie Debartolo, Castle Classic
726—Kevin Clark, T&C Mon. Night Majors
724—Dave Hart, Castle Classic
716—Matt Zagar, Castle Classic
716—Joe Moran, T&C Mon. Night Majors
712—Marty Williams, Castle Classic
705—Kyle Giese, Castle Classic
LEAGUES
Castle Classic — Matt Dahnert 300.
Castle Keglers — Tim Hartman 683, Rick Fredrickson 678, Michael Estes 678, Bill Pfister 651, Jeremy Kenyon 267.
Castle Teachers — Cindy Tigges 542.
Castle Tues. Afternoon KK — Karen Brown 510, Carmen Mortensen 506, JoAnn Nelson 499-185, Eileen Stuebe 495.
The Lakes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — LeeVora Perry 525, Tiwanna Dunn 520-192, Jolene Ahles 462, Barbara Thomas 449.
The Lanes JMBA Men — Darren Olson 680, Vern Fink 679, Jim Rigney 641, Eddie Nelson 622-246.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Corey Swieciak 699, Rick Seidel 693, Ethan Witterholt 279, Rachel Eldert 546-191.
T&C Mon. ABC — Robert Klamik 596-244, Ron White 533, Al Blum 518, Mae Boeger 500, Lorraine Draper 202.
River City Sat. Night Live — Steve Wegner 595-216, Steve Thielsen 514, Rose Rath 498, Pam Kramer 438-184.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Mike Torosian 691, Mike Skowronski 663, John Weiser 258, Sue Daschner 567, Jessica Nannemann 556-204.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Bill Meinecke 634, Michael Magestro 604, Robert Uhlers 245, Joyce Malison 489-189, Paddy Nannemann 428.
