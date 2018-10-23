Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

773—Kyle Zagar, Castle Classic

768—Chris Gutierrez, Castle Classic

766—Matt Dahnert, Castle Classic

766—Matt Siekert, Castle Classic

741—Josh Hall, T&C Mon. Night Majors

739—Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Keglers

727—Frankie Debartolo, Castle Classic

726—Kevin Clark, T&C Mon. Night Majors

724—Dave Hart, Castle Classic

716—Matt Zagar, Castle Classic

716—Joe Moran, T&C Mon. Night Majors

712—Marty Williams, Castle Classic

705—Kyle Giese, Castle Classic

LEAGUES

Castle Classic — Matt Dahnert 300.

Castle Keglers — Tim Hartman 683, Rick Fredrickson 678, Michael Estes 678, Bill Pfister 651, Jeremy Kenyon 267.

Castle Teachers — Cindy Tigges 542.

Castle Tues. Afternoon KK — Karen Brown 510, Carmen Mortensen 506, JoAnn Nelson 499-185, Eileen Stuebe 495.

The Lakes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — LeeVora Perry 525, Tiwanna Dunn 520-192, Jolene Ahles 462, Barbara Thomas 449.

The Lanes JMBA Men — Darren Olson 680, Vern Fink 679, Jim Rigney 641, Eddie Nelson 622-246.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — Corey Swieciak 699, Rick Seidel 693, Ethan Witterholt 279, Rachel Eldert 546-191.

T&C Mon. ABC — Robert Klamik 596-244, Ron White 533, Al Blum 518, Mae Boeger 500, Lorraine Draper 202.

River City Sat. Night Live — Steve Wegner 595-216, Steve Thielsen 514, Rose Rath 498, Pam Kramer 438-184.

River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Mike Torosian 691, Mike Skowronski 663, John Weiser 258, Sue Daschner 567, Jessica Nannemann 556-204.

River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Bill Meinecke 634, Michael Magestro 604, Robert Uhlers 245, Joyce Malison 489-189, Paddy Nannemann 428.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments