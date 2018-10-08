Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

785—Frankie Debartolo, Castle Classic

734—Delbert Richards, Castle Classic

724—Cotie Holbek, T&C Sat. Rockin' Rollers

713—Luke Comstock, Castle Classic

710—Riley Smith, Castle Classic

710—Josh Williams, Castle Classic

706—Rusty Shaw, Castle Classic

704—Ricardo Rodriguez, Castle Classic

LEAGUES

The Lanes Sooners — Seth Sanchez 647, Michael J. Sorenson 639-245, Laura Justman 414-149, Jennifer Balcer 367.

Castle M.M.K.K. — Spencer Abbott 515, Linda Knotek 500-200.

The Lanes Sunday Fun Couples — Cameron Peterson 659-257, Seth Sanchez 593, McKenzie Sanchez 481-186, Cheryl Williams 464.

River City Fri. Night Mixed — Dave Schreck 589, Ed Ksobiech 569, Ron Shotliff 215.

T&C Nifty-Fifty Plus — Jim Olson 629-223, Chuck Strehlow 590, Louise Johnson 496, Mary Lois 446-179.

T&C Fri. Night Industrial — John Mangalindan 679-264, Joel Anderson 647, Mary Appenzeller 531, Tiffany Taylor 511-212.

T&C Fri. Night Mixed — Jason Finster 605-210, Matt Vos 533, Lea Vos 539-213, Joy Vadnais 527.

T&C Sat. Rockin' Rollers — Rick Bartelt 683-263, Kyle Keeker 619, Taylor Melahn 571-211, Julie Olson 518.

T&C Sat. A League of Our Own — Barry Woods 641, Tim Thomas 592, Roger Schaufel 577-234, Mandy Sekey 500, Laura Woods 200.

JUNIORS

River City Sat. Juniors — Jake Dros 445, Darren Frasa 395, Steve Duell 166, Addison Kinsey 372, Taylor Novak 369-149.

River City Youth Bantams/Bumpers — Cooper Graham 166-93, Giana Magestro 143-79.

T&C Sat. Youth Majors/Juniors — Parker Stasiulis 641-243, Landon Bieneman 628, Brianna Ludwig 529, Dakota Stardy 455-207.

T&C Sat. Youth Preps — Nolan Basso 429-181, Joseph Pollak 331, Savannah Leonard 387-135, Lilly Mantey 301.

T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Tylor Larson 125, Sean Szydlowski 124-63, Derek Berberich 105.

T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Aieden May 185-99, Cayden Peronto 134, James Berberich 129, Ella Riley 136-77.

