744 — Mike Scalf, Castle Sunday Fun Couples

740 — Charles Holton, Castle Sunday Fun Couples

Castle Sunday Fun Couples — Angel Peterson 522-202. Ashley Scalf 516, Mike Scalf 279.

The Lanes Odds & Ends — Kevin Molbeck 636-242, Carl Christensen 606, Ashleigh Birdsall 513-204, Jennifer Kirkorian.

Hillside Classic 3 Man — Al Smith 660. Tarale Stills 659, Willie Freeman 646, Matt Parrish  635.

