MEN'S LEADERS
744 — Mike Scalf, Castle Sunday Fun Couples
740 — Charles Holton, Castle Sunday Fun Couples
LEAGUES
Castle Sunday Fun Couples — Angel Peterson 522-202. Ashley Scalf 516, Mike Scalf 279.
The Lanes Odds & Ends — Kevin Molbeck 636-242, Carl Christensen 606, Ashleigh Birdsall 513-204, Jennifer Kirkorian.
Hillside Classic 3 Man — Al Smith 660. Tarale Stills 659, Willie Freeman 646, Matt Parrish 635.
