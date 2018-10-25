Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

758—Mark Malison, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

725—Jesse Stanosz, T&C Wed. High School

708—Tyler Schildt, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

702—Erich Merrill, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

702—Jim Nannemann, River City Weds. Men

WOMEN'S LEADERS

645—Tanya Kisner, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force

645—Allison Clark, T&C Wed. High School

631—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

614—Brianna Ludwig, T&C Wed. High School

608—Carly Anderson, Old Settlers Wed. Night Ladies

LEAGUES

The Lanes Thurs. Seniors — Barbara Thomas 456-182, Tracy Matthews 448, Hope Krenzke 441, Connie Todorovic 411.

Castle Thurs. Seniors — Walt Strini 589-206, Bill Mortensen 531, Nancy Wemmert 459, Carol Usa 428, Kathi Manchester 173.

The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force — Jennifer Kirkorian 532, Patricia McNeil 524, Aimee Smith 524, Cheryl Heyel 524, Tanya Kisner 231.

Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 492-172, Mary Androff 489, Ann Gedemer 466.

Castle Thurs. Koffee Klutchers — Keith Lemens 651, Dewey Bobo 650-254, Andy Fenderson 605, Lee Vora Perry 524.

River City Wed. Men — Ryan Kiedrowski 698, Matt Zanella 662, CJ Torosian 650, Mike Paulich 636, Jim Jungbauer 261.

River City Wed. Women — Angie Hanna 516, Tammy Czerwinski 491-196.

Old Settlers Wed. Night Ladies — Holly Felks 563, Doreen Seitz 534, Lauren Lampe 530, Wendy Erickson 510.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mae Boeger 534-187, Mig Molle' 484.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Jerry Riemer 692, Steven Gerth 289, Jessica Storm 243.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Carl Chernouski 662-246, Gary Bushley 641, Jeff Rice 629, Kathy Baumeister 469, Diane Fincutter 170.

JUNIORS

T&C Wed. High School — Russell Glessing 692, Camden Ludwig 634-280, McKenna Kramer 599, Brianna Ludwig 246.

