MEN'S LEADERS
758—Mark Malison, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
725—Jesse Stanosz, T&C Wed. High School
708—Tyler Schildt, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
702—Erich Merrill, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
702—Jim Nannemann, River City Weds. Men
WOMEN'S LEADERS
645—Tanya Kisner, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force
645—Allison Clark, T&C Wed. High School
631—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
614—Brianna Ludwig, T&C Wed. High School
608—Carly Anderson, Old Settlers Wed. Night Ladies
LEAGUES
The Lanes Thurs. Seniors — Barbara Thomas 456-182, Tracy Matthews 448, Hope Krenzke 441, Connie Todorovic 411.
Castle Thurs. Seniors — Walt Strini 589-206, Bill Mortensen 531, Nancy Wemmert 459, Carol Usa 428, Kathi Manchester 173.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force — Jennifer Kirkorian 532, Patricia McNeil 524, Aimee Smith 524, Cheryl Heyel 524, Tanya Kisner 231.
Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 492-172, Mary Androff 489, Ann Gedemer 466.
Castle Thurs. Koffee Klutchers — Keith Lemens 651, Dewey Bobo 650-254, Andy Fenderson 605, Lee Vora Perry 524.
River City Wed. Men — Ryan Kiedrowski 698, Matt Zanella 662, CJ Torosian 650, Mike Paulich 636, Jim Jungbauer 261.
River City Wed. Women — Angie Hanna 516, Tammy Czerwinski 491-196.
Old Settlers Wed. Night Ladies — Holly Felks 563, Doreen Seitz 534, Lauren Lampe 530, Wendy Erickson 510.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mae Boeger 534-187, Mig Molle' 484.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Jerry Riemer 692, Steven Gerth 289, Jessica Storm 243.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Carl Chernouski 662-246, Gary Bushley 641, Jeff Rice 629, Kathy Baumeister 469, Diane Fincutter 170.
JUNIORS
T&C Wed. High School — Russell Glessing 692, Camden Ludwig 634-280, McKenna Kramer 599, Brianna Ludwig 246.
