MEN'S LEADERS

731 — Darren Olson, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim

WOMEN'S LEAGUES

686 — Melissa Jansen, Castle Kings & Queens

657 — Stephanie Zagar, Castle Majors

653 — Laura Lunde, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim

647 — McKenzie Mattice, Castle Majors

LEAGUES

Hillside Tavern League — Shane Peterson 588, Larry Smith 585, Joe Gisler 584, Mike Lueck 563,

The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim — John Brooks  613, Dan Mordja 603, Darren Olson 299, Jill Kruschke 540, Amanda Mikula 514, Laura Lunde 255.

The Lanes D&D Couples — Tony Reed 577, Alfredo Jackson 568, Ben Adrian 229, Amanda Langel 557-190, Stephanie Warner 518.

The Lanes Party Animals — Jeff Wunderle 514-218, Duane Geyer 486, Karla Ishmael 384-151, Dawn Hendrickson 373.

Castle Kings & Queens — Kyle Kisner 667-227, John Schroeder St. 649, Tanya Kisner 551, Dianna Mattice 535, Melissa Jansen 267.

Castle Majors — Sebastian Beth 685, Brett Brohelden 638

JUNIORS

Castle Juniors — J.T. Nielsen 626, Jake Rupert 505, Danielle Christopherson 580, Madison Venne 483.

Castle Preps — Jason Boyce 528-202, Jaxon Scalf 481, Tarin White 349, Braelynn Hansen 295.

Castle Bantams — Ayden Vasey 182, Nolan Nielsen 153, McKenzie Larsen 155, Autumn Richter 123.

