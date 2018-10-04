LEAGUES
Castle Queens — Brenda Olmstead 503-202, Cindy Tigges 501, Lynn Toll 445.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 531, Don Hyatt 498-190, Kathi Manchester 443-173, Sandy Strini 389.
Old Settler's Wed. Night Ladies — Lisa Hessefort 573, Lauren Lampe 571, Carly Anderson 541, Stephanie Muratore 518.
River City Wed. Men — Bill Fischer 678, Kurt Brudnicki 650-268, CJ Torosian 641, Jim Nannemann 627.
