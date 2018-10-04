LEAGUES

Castle Queens — Brenda Olmstead 503-202, Cindy Tigges 501, Lynn Toll 445.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 531, Don Hyatt 498-190, Kathi Manchester 443-173, Sandy Strini 389.

Old Settler's Wed. Night Ladies — Lisa Hessefort 573, Lauren Lampe 571, Carly Anderson 541, Stephanie Muratore 518.

River City Wed. Men — Bill Fischer 678, Kurt Brudnicki 650-268, CJ Torosian 641, Jim Nannemann 627.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments