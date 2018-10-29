MEN'S LEADERS
769—Rich Larsen, Castlelanes.com
767—Mike Vasey, Castlelanes.com
761—Dave Piech, Castlelanes.com
715—Scott Zess, Castlelanes.com
707—Billy Harris, Castlelanes.com
700—Steven Gerth, T&C Sat. Night Bowling Bunch
WOMEN'S LEADERS
612—Sue Hartlage, River City Fri. Night Mixed
LEAGUES
Castle Mon. Seniors — Greg Schick 641-244, Jim Adams 561, Cheri Betchkal 502, Carol Plachno 460.
Castle M.M.K.K. — Linda Knofek 560, Sandy Jansa 531.
River City Fri. Night Mixed — Shawn Kinsey 578, Ed Ksobiech 572, James Flees 221, Laura Shotliff 537, Theresa Torosian 529, Sue Hartlage 246.
T&C Sat. Night Bowling Bunch — Dave Fisher 653-267, Kevin Heckel 594, Renee Ludwig 491, Amanda Gerth 182.
The Lanes Sooners — Michael J Sorensen 656, Anthony Hansen 635, Nick Balcer 234, Laura Justman 398-143, May Rodriguez 337.
JUNIORS
River City Sat. Juniors — Ben Nowacki 489, Jake Dros 476-200, Megan Pozek 552-193, Taylor Novak 403.
T&C Sat. Youth Majors/Juniors — Parker Stasiulis 651-258, Russell Glessing 647, Brianna Ludwig 586, Dakota Stardy 499, Amber Vogt 220.
T&C Sat. Youth Preps — Nolan Basso 481-184, Kyle Mangalindan 430, Savannah Leonard 417-151.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Tylor Larson 172-96, Xander Roeker 116, Kambria Way 115, Aieden May 113.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Ella Riley 152-78, JJ Berberich 101, Cayden Peronto 101.
