MEN'S LEADERS
786—Ricardo Rodriguez, Castle Classic
779—Tyler Hirth, Castle Classic
775—Jason Frank, Castle Classic
769—Joe Crocco, Castle Classic
749—Kyle Zagar, Castle Classic
735—Steve Hellesen, Castle Classic
730—Matt Zagar, Castle Classic
725—Frankie Debartolo, Castle Classic
706—Kyle Giese, Castle Classic
704—Ken Schwartz, Castle Classic
LEAGUES
Castle Mon. Seniors — Greg Schick 585, Bob Veselik 551, Karen Burmeister 430, Marilyn Hanson 408.
Castle M.M.K.K. — Spencer Abbott 509, Sandy Janson 507, Linda Knotek 498.
River City. Fri. Mixed — Tommy Ksobiech 616-233, Nate Bierer 578, Laura Shotliff 482, Linda Stumpfol 457-175.
JUNIORS
River City Bantams/Bumpers — Abel Dilworth 166-83, Rylee Henderson 188-105.
River City Sat. Juniors — Jake Dros 492, Cole Wendling 434, Ben Nowacki 215, Taylor Novak 344-138, Addison Kinsey 338.
