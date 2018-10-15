Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

786—Ricardo Rodriguez, Castle Classic

779—Tyler Hirth, Castle Classic

775—Jason Frank, Castle Classic

769—Joe Crocco, Castle Classic

749—Kyle Zagar, Castle Classic

735—Steve Hellesen, Castle Classic

730—Matt Zagar, Castle Classic

725—Frankie Debartolo, Castle Classic

706—Kyle Giese, Castle Classic

704—Ken Schwartz, Castle Classic

LEAGUES

Castle Mon. Seniors — Greg Schick 585, Bob Veselik 551, Karen Burmeister 430, Marilyn Hanson 408.

Castle M.M.K.K. — Spencer Abbott 509, Sandy Janson 507, Linda Knotek 498.

River City. Fri. Mixed — Tommy Ksobiech 616-233, Nate Bierer 578, Laura Shotliff 482, Linda Stumpfol 457-175.

JUNIORS

River City Bantams/Bumpers — Abel Dilworth 166-83, Rylee Henderson 188-105.

River City Sat. Juniors — Jake Dros 492, Cole Wendling 434, Ben Nowacki 215, Taylor Novak 344-138, Addison Kinsey 338.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments