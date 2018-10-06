MEN'S LEADERS
795—Mike Thoennes, Castle Friday.com
765—Matt Siekert, Old Settler's Union Grove Men's Commercial
736—Mike Vasey, Castle Friday.com
726—Jordan Westrich, Castle Friday.com
721—Don Langdon, Castle Friday.com
716—Jim Larsen, Castle Friday.com
707—Alan Blome, Castle Friday.com
WOMEN'S LEADERS
626—Emily Jarstad, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros
610—Mckenzie Mattice, Castle Majors
608—Stephanie Zagar, Castle Majors
LEAGUES
Old Settler's Union Grove Men's Commercial — Chuck Fudge 684, Todd Veto 679, Jamie Terpstra 668, Chip Gehrke 655.
The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros — Joe Crocco 681, Scott Peterson 670, Bob Wiegand 267, Katelynn Fletcher 542, Danielle Gename 539, Emily Jarstad 235.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Patricia Schrack 445-173, Linda Schiestle 423.
JUNIORS
T&C Wed. High School — Russell Glessing 686, Tristian Albrecht 642, Landon Bieneman 247, Chloe Nicikowski 546-214, Brianna Ludwig 507.
The Lanes Jr/Majors — Anthony Martinez 551-186, Rj Mattie 479, Sommerlee Boedecker 553-212, Alaina Kruchten 494.
The Lanes Bumpers — Trent White 154-80, Maci Peterson 134-85.
The Lanes Bantams — Jaiden Drissel 160-91, Hector Kiesler 151, Mason Giese 130, Kourtney Hanson 91-50.
The Lanes Preps — Brody Pansch 446-169, Quintin Billips 400, Abigail Fletcher 485-235, Miley Brooks 408.
Castle Bantams — Ayden Vasey 212, Brayden Scalf 194, McKenzie Larsen 155, Tessa Klein 137.
Castle Preps — Andres Oliver 568, Jaxon Scalf 469, Rebecca Christensen 415, Savana Larsen 317.
Castle Juniors — Tyler Kubiak 537, Nehemiah Johnson 490, Madison Venne 513, Danielle Christopherson 488.
Castle Majors — Joshua Chernouski 682, Brett Brohelden 645.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.