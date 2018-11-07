Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

789 — Tyler Hirth, Miller Classic Doubles

777 — Jon Benning, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch

763 — Nathan Michalowski, Miller Classic Doubles

756 — Robert Lewens Jr., Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch

753 — David Kail, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed

747 — Kevin Moreno, Castle VFW 

742 — Carl Chernouski, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed

735 — Jason Frank, Miller Classic Doubles

729 — Luke Comstock, Castle VFW 

727 — Scott Salinas, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch

725 — Jeremy Kenyon, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch

722 — Tyler Hirth, Castle VFW 

719 — Kyle Kisner, Castle VFW 

710 — Brian Anzalone, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch

708 — Eric Mertins, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch

706 — Jeff Chizek, Castle VFW 

704 — Cotie Holbek, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed

703 — Dennis Ellis, Castle VFW 

WOMEN'S LEADERS

710 — Jenny Wonders, Hillside Classic 

676 — Taylor Melahn, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed

641 — Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed

614 — Tammy Falk, Castle Tuesday Nite Rollers

613 — Steph Vertz, Castle Tuesday Nite Rollers

611 — Kim Enright, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed

LEAGUES

The Lanes Wednesday Seniors — Clay Venne Jr. 608, Marvin Krahn 588, Rudy Sanchez 583, Roman Dymerski 578, Denny Dale 242.

Castle Wednesday Senior Men — Allen Jensen 606, Gregory Shick 598, Andy Hornyak 596-223, Deane Heffren 584.

The Lanes Sooners — Bryan Jennings 678, Rick M. Gillis 669, Clay Venne Jr. 652-267, Laura Justman 419-158.

River City Tuesday Morning Mixed — Dale Kotke 608, Jim Licht 595-236,Rosie Storm 423-146, Joyce Malison 395.

The Lanes JMBA Men — Darren Olson 689-246, Vern Fink 637, Mark Walek 634, Mike Jastrow 618.

Castle VFW — Andrew Jansta 692, Mike Guzman 691, Jeff Carroll 678, Tom Larson 675, Tom Paszkiewicz 670, Mike Wensing 664.

Castle Tuesday Nite Rollers — Tammy Falk 256, Lisa Woodward 230.

Belles of the Lanes — Linda Hagen 575-244, Annie Dunn 473, Sandra Thurmond 454, Linda Polzin 438.

T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed — David Kail 275, Taylor Melahn 246.

T&C Tuesday Ladies Social – Jackie Heiligenthal 534, Connie Kirchner 448-190.

Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch — Lauren Fischer 670, Danielle Gename 610, Jenny Sieker 596, Georgette Albert 592.

Old Settlers Over 40 League — Ken Stockero 513, Roy Hartman 512, Kathy Erickson 480, Deb Bergles 474.

Hillside Classic — Chris Webb 687, Steve Duckworth 682, Tarale Stills 662, Mike Goll 641.

Hillside Tavern League — Michael Yarbrough 643, Terry Feest 628, Mike Goll 606, Joe Gister 601.

