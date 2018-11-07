MEN'S LEADERS
789 — Tyler Hirth, Miller Classic Doubles
777 — Jon Benning, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch
763 — Nathan Michalowski, Miller Classic Doubles
756 — Robert Lewens Jr., Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch
753 — David Kail, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed
747 — Kevin Moreno, Castle VFW
742 — Carl Chernouski, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed
735 — Jason Frank, Miller Classic Doubles
729 — Luke Comstock, Castle VFW
727 — Scott Salinas, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch
725 — Jeremy Kenyon, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch
722 — Tyler Hirth, Castle VFW
719 — Kyle Kisner, Castle VFW
710 — Brian Anzalone, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch
708 — Eric Mertins, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch
706 — Jeff Chizek, Castle VFW
704 — Cotie Holbek, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed
703 — Dennis Ellis, Castle VFW
WOMEN'S LEADERS
710 — Jenny Wonders, Hillside Classic
676 — Taylor Melahn, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed
641 — Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed
614 — Tammy Falk, Castle Tuesday Nite Rollers
613 — Steph Vertz, Castle Tuesday Nite Rollers
611 — Kim Enright, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed
LEAGUES
The Lanes Wednesday Seniors — Clay Venne Jr. 608, Marvin Krahn 588, Rudy Sanchez 583, Roman Dymerski 578, Denny Dale 242.
Castle Wednesday Senior Men — Allen Jensen 606, Gregory Shick 598, Andy Hornyak 596-223, Deane Heffren 584.
The Lanes Sooners — Bryan Jennings 678, Rick M. Gillis 669, Clay Venne Jr. 652-267, Laura Justman 419-158.
River City Tuesday Morning Mixed — Dale Kotke 608, Jim Licht 595-236,Rosie Storm 423-146, Joyce Malison 395.
The Lanes JMBA Men — Darren Olson 689-246, Vern Fink 637, Mark Walek 634, Mike Jastrow 618.
Castle VFW — Andrew Jansta 692, Mike Guzman 691, Jeff Carroll 678, Tom Larson 675, Tom Paszkiewicz 670, Mike Wensing 664.
Castle Tuesday Nite Rollers — Tammy Falk 256, Lisa Woodward 230.
Belles of the Lanes — Linda Hagen 575-244, Annie Dunn 473, Sandra Thurmond 454, Linda Polzin 438.
T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed — David Kail 275, Taylor Melahn 246.
T&C Tuesday Ladies Social – Jackie Heiligenthal 534, Connie Kirchner 448-190.
Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch — Lauren Fischer 670, Danielle Gename 610, Jenny Sieker 596, Georgette Albert 592.
Old Settlers Over 40 League — Ken Stockero 513, Roy Hartman 512, Kathy Erickson 480, Deb Bergles 474.
Hillside Classic — Chris Webb 687, Steve Duckworth 682, Tarale Stills 662, Mike Goll 641.
Hillside Tavern League — Michael Yarbrough 643, Terry Feest 628, Mike Goll 606, Joe Gister 601.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.