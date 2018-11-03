MEN'S LEADERS
801—Tyler Hirth, Castle.com
795—Rich Larsen, Castle.com
785—Jason Frank, Castle.com
763—John Peterson, Castle.com
748—Jordan Westrich, Castle.com
717—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle.com
712—Gabriel Rosalez, Castle.com
709—Sebastian Beth, Castle Majors
707—Geno Sems, Castle.com
705—Bob Wiegand, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros
704—Jim Larsen, Castle.com
701—Scott Zess, Castle.com
LEAGUES
Castle.com — Tyler Hirth 300.
The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros — Kevin Molbeck 642, Jayson Boyce 641-270, Danielle Gename 571, Lauren Kudrna 552, Katelynn Fletcher 222.
JUNIORS
The Lanes Bantams — Landon Sigrist 178, Luca Tempesta 158, Hector Kiesler 95, Kourtney Hanson 148-80, Frankie Tempesta 65.
The Lanes Bumpers — Blake Curley 151, Trent White 144-77, Maci Peterson 81-42.
Castle Bantams — Landen Crenshaw 247-149, Brayden Scalf 245, McKenzie Larsen 174, Zoey Plocinski 123.
Castle Preps — Andres Oliver 503, Jason Boyce 462, Sydnie Regep 299, Tarin White 285.
Castle Juniors — JT Nielsen 635, Ethan Nurmi 560, Madison Venne 464, Danielle Christopherson 445.
Castle Majors — Jax Calverley 692, Antonio Bernal 664, Stephanie Zagar 630, Jami Larsen 537.
