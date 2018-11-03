Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

801—Tyler Hirth, Castle.com

795—Rich Larsen, Castle.com

785—Jason Frank, Castle.com

763—John Peterson, Castle.com

748—Jordan Westrich, Castle.com

717—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle.com

712—Gabriel Rosalez, Castle.com

709—Sebastian Beth, Castle Majors

707—Geno Sems, Castle.com

705—Bob Wiegand, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros

704—Jim Larsen, Castle.com

701—Scott Zess, Castle.com

LEAGUES

Castle.com — Tyler Hirth 300.

The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros — Kevin Molbeck 642, Jayson Boyce 641-270, Danielle Gename 571, Lauren Kudrna 552, Katelynn Fletcher 222.

JUNIORS

The Lanes Bantams — Landon Sigrist 178, Luca Tempesta 158, Hector Kiesler 95, Kourtney Hanson 148-80, Frankie Tempesta 65.

The Lanes Bumpers — Blake Curley 151, Trent White 144-77, Maci Peterson 81-42.

Castle Bantams — Landen Crenshaw 247-149, Brayden Scalf 245, McKenzie Larsen 174, Zoey Plocinski 123.

Castle Preps — Andres Oliver 503, Jason Boyce 462, Sydnie Regep 299, Tarin White 285.

Castle Juniors — JT Nielsen 635, Ethan Nurmi 560, Madison Venne 464, Danielle Christopherson 445.

Castle Majors — Jax Calverley 692, Antonio Bernal 664, Stephanie Zagar 630, Jami Larsen 537.

