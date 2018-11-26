Try 3 months for $3

LEAGUES

Castle Teachers — Cindy Tigges 570-205.

The Lanes Mon. Sooners — Seth Sanchez 687, Mike Kohl 667, Mark Thomas 276, Laura Justman 380-132.

Castle Mon. Senior Mixed — Greg Schick 579, Jim Adams 569, Kathy Bakula 513, Christina Castaneda 432.

Castle M.M.K.K. — Linda Knotek 522, Sandy Hansen 513, Jane Madisen 489.

River City Sat. Night Live — Steve Wegner 549, Chris Ford 540-254, Rose Rath 451-158, Chris Gajewski 395.

River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Rob Beth 645-254, Nate Rickert 645, Darlene Schwab 452, Cyndy Nowacki 442, Lisa Erenz 185.

