MEN'S LEADERS

758—Brian Anzalone, The Lanes King of the Hill

756—Tony Kenyou, Castle Classic

751—Joe Crocco, Castle Classic

750—Chris Gutierrez, Castle Classic

734—Shaunte Stills, Castle Keglers

729—Tyler Hirth, Castle Classic

728—Matt Dahnert, Castle Classic

725—Shawn Zagar, Castle Classic

716—Matt Zagar, Castle Classic

716—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the Hill

704—Matthew Crenshaw, The Lanes King of the Hill

704—Ryan Zagar, Castle Classic

703—Jason Frank, Castle Classic

702—Phillip Outko, Castle Classic

701—Jim Thurman Jr., Castle Keglers

WOMEN'S LEADERS

666—Nancy Jeter, Castle Classic

644—Colette McNally, River City Mon. Miller Classic

631—Shari Urick, The Lanes Sturtevant Women

621—Jessica Storm, River City Mon. Miller Classic

609—Shirley Stahl, Castle Classic

604—Shane McNally, River City Mon. Miller Classic

LEAGUES

The Lanes Tues. Koffee Klutchers — Linda Hagen 565-206, Jolene Ahles 470, Barbara Thomas 462, Shirley Bedford 461.

Castle Tues. Koffee Klutchers — Eileen Stuebe 521, Kathy Matter 499, Shari Poulsen 499, Carmen Mortensen 491, Judy Shale-Reiner 206.

The Lanes King of the Hill — Tony Maringer 688, Ron Vokes 658, Kyle Seidl 637, Jeffery Fernholz 615, Brian Anzalone 279.

The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Kathryn Urick 586, Bernice Houf 515, Jean Weber 505, Kathleen Hartwick 503.

Castle Keglers — Todd Veto 693, Tom Noe 666, Travis Bashley 662, Shaunte Stills 300.

River City Tues. Mixed — Dale Kotke 654-257, Jim Licht 595, Rosie Storm 447, Joyce Malison 437-156.

River City Mon. Miller Classic — Gary Exner Jr. 696-279, Jim Nannemann 682, Danielle Hibbard 596, Jessica Nannemann 562, Shane McNally 244.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — Ethan Witterholt 688, Joe Moran 686, Corey Swieciak 279, Felicia Longo 527-210, Rachel Eldert 508.

T&C Mon. ABC — Kurt Schoenherr 565-224, Dale Thomas 563, Lorraine Draper 561, Hollie Baumeister 509, Edith Riemer 216.

JUNIORS

River City Youth Bantams/Bumpers — Zeph Edgell 106-73, Abel Dilworth 104, Rylee Henderson 136-70.

