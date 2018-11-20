MEN'S LEADERS
780 — Ryan Zagar, Castle Classic
763 — Ricardo Rodriguez, Castle Classic
762 — Zeke Eidsor, Castle Classic
754 — Billy Hibbard, River City Classic
726 — Ray Schrubbe, River City Classic
746 — Kyle Zagar, Castle Classic
741 — Josh Hall, T&C Monday Night Major
730 — Ethan Witterholt, T&C Monday Night Major
726 — Jason Leasure, T&C Monday Night Major
724 — Scott Kenyon, Castle Classic
716 — Kyle Giese, Castle Classic
707 — Jamey Caldwell, T&C Monday Night Major
706 — Riley Smith, Castle Classic
700 — Steve Hellesen, Castle Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
668 — Sue Daschner, River City Classic
632 — Shane McNally, River City Classic
619 — Shari Urick, The Lanes Sturdevant Women
LEAGUES
The Lanes Tuesday A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Linda Hagen 559-218, Jolene Ahles 527, Jan Corkins 483, Shirley Bedford 473.
Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 491-196, Ann Gedemer 500, Brenda Olmstead 491.
The Lanes King of the High Life — Christopher Thomas 697, David Schwartz 695, Tony Maringer 689, Jeff Smith 680, Kyle Seidl 266.
The Lanes Sturdevant Women — Kathryn Urick 570, Kat Sell 552, Bernice Houf 521, Jolene Ahles 502, Shari Urick 215.
Castle Keglers — Brian Veto 669-277, Mark Leitzke 667.
T&C Monday Night Majors — Ken Leasure 697, Jeff Delange 290, Amanda Gerth 461-173.
Monday ABC — Cameron Collins 625, Pete Hanson 594-245, Burt Phelps 541, Kurt Schoenherr 541, Lorraine Draper 557-213.
River City Classic — Gary Exner Jr., 697, Brian Holtz 688, Billy Hibbard 268, Danielle Hibbard 559, Jessica Storm 536, Sue Daschner 239.
River City Tuesday Mixed — Will Small 579, Larry Nannemann 572, Michael Magestro 227, Joyce Malison 476, Paddy Nannemann 456-178.
