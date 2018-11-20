Try 3 months for $3

MEN'S LEADERS

780 — Ryan Zagar, Castle Classic

763 — Ricardo Rodriguez, Castle Classic

762 — Zeke Eidsor, Castle Classic

754 — Billy Hibbard, River City Classic 

726 — Ray Schrubbe, River City Classic 

746 — Kyle Zagar, Castle Classic

741 — Josh Hall, T&C Monday Night Major

730 — Ethan Witterholt, T&C Monday Night Major

726 — Jason Leasure, T&C Monday Night Major

724 — Scott Kenyon, Castle Classic

716 — Kyle Giese, Castle Classic

707 — Jamey Caldwell, T&C Monday Night Major

706 — Riley Smith, Castle Classic

700 — Steve Hellesen, Castle Classic

WOMEN'S LEADERS

668 — Sue Daschner, River City Classic  

632 — Shane McNally, River City Classic 

619 — Shari Urick, The Lanes Sturdevant Women

LEAGUES

The Lanes Tuesday A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Linda Hagen 559-218, Jolene Ahles 527, Jan Corkins 483, Shirley Bedford 473.

Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 491-196, Ann Gedemer 500, Brenda Olmstead 491.

The Lanes King of the High Life — Christopher Thomas 697, David Schwartz 695, Tony Maringer 689, Jeff Smith 680, Kyle Seidl 266.

The Lanes Sturdevant Women — Kathryn Urick 570, Kat Sell 552, Bernice Houf 521, Jolene Ahles  502, Shari Urick 215.

Castle Keglers — Brian Veto 669-277, Mark Leitzke 667.

T&C Monday Night Majors — Ken Leasure 697, Jeff Delange 290, Amanda Gerth 461-173.

Monday ABC — Cameron Collins 625, Pete Hanson 594-245, Burt Phelps 541, Kurt Schoenherr 541, Lorraine Draper 557-213.

River City Classic —  Gary Exner Jr., 697, Brian Holtz 688, Billy Hibbard 268, Danielle Hibbard 559, Jessica Storm 536, Sue Daschner 239. 

River City Tuesday Mixed — Will Small 579, Larry Nannemann 572, Michael Magestro 227, Joyce Malison 476, Paddy Nannemann 456-178.

