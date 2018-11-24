Try 3 months for $3

MEN'S LEADERS

769—Dave Gajewski, T&C Fri. Night Industrial

743—Richie Thuss, Castle Sat. Movers 

701—Brady Lang, Castle Majors 

LEAGUES

T&C Fri. Night Industrial — Brian Dubinsky 689, Don Stfardy 642, Dave Gajewski 300, Melissa Vogt 556-203, Mary Appenzeller 525.

Castle Sat. Movers — Joe Arvai III 644, Colette McNally 639, Richie Thuss 265.

JUNIORS

Castle Bantams — Landen Crenshaw 192, Cameron Palmgren 183, Maya White 144, Lucy Fischer 131.

Castle Preps — Mike Zwiefelhofer 343, Rebecca Christensen 330, Tyler Gilmore 319, Alyssa Buchaklian 289.

Castle Juniors — JT Nielsen 517, Alex Wallet 516, Danielle Christopherson 495, Madison Venne 493.

Castle Majors — Bryan George 677, Ruben Bemal 623, Brady Lang 267, Stephanie Zager 590, Jami Larsen 563.

