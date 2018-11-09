MEN'S LEADERS
877—Brandon Lipari, Knights of Castle
789—Dustin Vasey, Castle Bowler's Choice
784—Ben Betchkal, Castle Bowler's Choice
772—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic
756—Rich Larsen, Castle Family & Friends
753—Brett Pinnecker, Knights of Castle
749—Jake Spencer, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic
737—Sam Slasteed, Knights of Castle
733—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Bowler's Choice
730—Chuck Fudge, Old Settlers Men's Commercial League
730—Jake Kessler, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic
721—Mark Malison, T&C Thur. Businessmen's
719—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic
710—Danny Arnold, Knights of Castle
708—Jeff Coates, Castle Family & Friends
708—Jim Ferguson, Castle Bowler's Choice
708—Al Rohleder, Castle Bowler's Choice
706—Terry Martini, Knights of Castle
706—Jeff Jobst, T&C Thur. Businessmen's
705—Eric Kudrna, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW
WOMEN'S LEADERS
664—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thur. Morning Mixed
647—Taylor Melahn, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic
636—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic
635—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thur. Businessmen's
618—Kathy Bakula, Castle Bowler's Choice
LEAGUES
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — William Lister 629-257, William Pfister 615, Mike Kohl 600, Darryl McClelland 574.
Knights of Castle — Eric Mertins 691, Joseph Anderson 679, Bob Bernal 673, Shaunte Stills 673, Brandon Lipari 300.
Castle Strikettes — Dani Jo Sheckles 566, Melissa Jansen 558, Tina Michels 554, Sarah Smith 534-224.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Scott Horvath 696, Glen Barth 670, Brad Janicek 669, Jeff Smith 664-276.
The Lanes Tresleboard — Eric Thoennes 677, William Wasson 651-247, Emily Panyk 477-166, Joanne Beischel 416.
T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic — Nate Haug 300, Ethan Witterholt 300, Lynda Schlitz 278.
T&C Thur. Morning Mixed — Dick Mittlestaedt 623, Fred Sykes 623, Craig Southgate 227, Lorraine Draper 526, Theresa Riemer 227.
T&C Thur. Businessmen's — Scott Laux 685, Brian Hartman 680, Jerry Riemer 678-278.
T&C Thur. Powder Puff — Tiffany Taylor 538, Julie Lois 516, Betty Altenburg 505, Nicole Bushley 224.
River City Thur. Ladies — Jessica Storm 533, Diane Schnell 520-200, Courtney Lufkin 514, Sue Hartlage 479.
Old Settlers Men's Commercial League — Matt Siekert 684, Butch Schoenfuss 668, Rick Delfs 651, Ryan Peil 647, Barry Cheney 277.
Castle Family & Friends — Alan Blome 687, Scott Zess 658, Jeff Coates 299, Lisa M. Woodward 568, Sara Vogt 554, Barb Jansta 201.
