MEN'S LEADERS
765—Nathan Michalowski, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
741—Butch Schoenfuss, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
740—Charles Brown, Castle V.F.W.
734—Scott Brau Jr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles
726—Ronald Thieme, The Lanes JMBA Men
723—Kevin Moreno, Castle V.F.W
715—Roy Chase, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
709—Scott Salinas, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
707—Adam Gebel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
705—Tyler Hirth, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
704—Zach Groth, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
702—Phil Ontko, Castle V.F.W
WOMEN'S LEADERS
670—Danielle Gename, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
659—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
651—Amy Gonzales, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
638—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
631—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
614—Woody Woodward, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers
614—Jenny Sieker, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
605—Kim Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
LEAGUES
Castle Miller Classic Doubles — Nathan Michalowski 300.
Castle V.F.W — Tom Larson 699, Tyronn Dyess 695, Mike Anderson 693, Justin Riekena 693, Jeff Carroll 300, Dave Boho 300.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Woody Woodward 255.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Duane Hoffren 650, Allen Jensen 600-235, Ed Plachno 593, Ron Sommer 561.
The Lanes JMBA Men — Michael Riemer 675, Joe Slis 665, Steve Thieme 655, John Dolnik 647, Ronald Thieme 280.
The Lanes Terrible Tues. — Jordan Landreman 673-249, Dean Klopstein 588, Debbie Trabert 530-202, Lynn Monroe 507.
Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch — Aaron Druktenis 692, Jeff Fernholz 690, Adam Pron 683.
Old Settler’s Over 40 — Jack Van Swol 525, Ken Stockero 504, Deb Bergles 512, Jane Hartman 498.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Bob Baldewicz 688, Ethan Witterholt 287, Kim Enright 258.
T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Connie Kirchner 544-216, Vicki Noel 462, Dottie Uhlenhake 455.
