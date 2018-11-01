MEN'S LEADERS
796—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Wed. Niters
759—Jason Baer, Castle Courtsmen
749—Dan Erickson, Castle Courtsmen
741—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
735—Russell Glessing, T&C Wed. High School
734—Ryan Zagar, Castle Wed. Niters
721—Tracy Karstetter, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
711—Kevin Moreno, Castle Wed. Niters
710—Ken Schwartz, Castle Wed. Niters
706—Dylan Sucharda, Castle Wed. Niters
704—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
703—Brandon Koelling, Castle Wed. Niters
WOMEN'S LEADERS
645—Tanya Kisner, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force
636—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
625—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
617—Kayla Berens, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force
612—Brianna Ludwig, T&C Wed. High School
LEAGUES
Castle Wed. Niters — Jerry Jasperson 699, Delbert Richards 691, Chris Simon 687, Alan Blome 682, Mike Kenyon Sr. 300.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Les Wald 671, Todd Fritz 670, Peter Porcaro 63, Christopher Webb 656, John Henges 255.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (10-24) — Jennifer Kirkorian 532, Patricia McNeil 524, Aimee Smith 524, Cheryl Heyel 524, Tanya Kisner 231.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (10-31) — Julie Adamski 503, Chrystal Barth 489, Carrie Scheckler 472, Cheryl Heyel 461, Kayla Berens 224.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 531, Walt Strini 509-202, Sandy Strini 504-188, Kathi Manchester 470.
Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Tyronn Dyess 683-255, Keith Lemens 608, Shirley Bedford 533-204, LeeVora Perry 448.
Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 519-211, Laurel Peters 476, Mary Androff 474.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle’ 484, Linda Schiestle 473, Audrey Rosenthal 178.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Steven Gerth 699, Don Palka 267, Mark Malison 267, Jenny Wonders 239.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Gary Bushley 658, Carl Chernouski 656-237, Cody Clausen 631, Diane Fincutter 562-193.
JUNIORS
T&C Wed. High School — Landon Bieneman 690, Justin Seelig 615, Tristian Albrecht 610, Russell Glessing 279, McKenna Kramer 572, Brianna Ludwig 225.
