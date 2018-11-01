Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

796—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Wed. Niters

759—Jason Baer, Castle Courtsmen

749—Dan Erickson, Castle Courtsmen

741—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

735—Russell Glessing, T&C Wed. High School

734—Ryan Zagar, Castle Wed. Niters

721—Tracy Karstetter, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

711—Kevin Moreno, Castle Wed. Niters

710—Ken Schwartz, Castle Wed. Niters

706—Dylan Sucharda, Castle Wed. Niters

704—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

703—Brandon Koelling, Castle Wed. Niters

WOMEN'S LEADERS

645—Tanya Kisner, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force

636—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

625—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

617—Kayla Berens, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force

612—Brianna Ludwig, T&C Wed. High School

LEAGUES

Castle Wed. Niters — Jerry Jasperson 699, Delbert Richards 691, Chris Simon 687, Alan Blome 682, Mike Kenyon Sr. 300.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Les Wald 671, Todd Fritz 670, Peter Porcaro 63, Christopher Webb 656, John Henges 255.

The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (10-24) — Jennifer Kirkorian 532, Patricia McNeil 524, Aimee Smith 524, Cheryl Heyel 524, Tanya Kisner 231.

The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (10-31) — Julie Adamski 503, Chrystal Barth 489, Carrie Scheckler 472, Cheryl Heyel 461, Kayla Berens 224.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 531, Walt Strini 509-202, Sandy Strini 504-188, Kathi Manchester 470.

Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Tyronn Dyess 683-255, Keith Lemens 608, Shirley Bedford 533-204, LeeVora Perry 448.

Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 519-211, Laurel Peters 476, Mary Androff 474.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle’ 484, Linda Schiestle 473, Audrey Rosenthal 178.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Steven Gerth 699, Don Palka 267, Mark Malison 267, Jenny Wonders 239.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Gary Bushley 658, Carl Chernouski 656-237, Cody Clausen 631, Diane Fincutter 562-193.

JUNIORS

T&C Wed. High School — Landon Bieneman 690, Justin Seelig 615, Tristian Albrecht 610, Russell Glessing 279, McKenna Kramer 572, Brianna Ludwig 225.

