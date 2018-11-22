Try 3 months for $3

MEN'S LEADERS

778 — Cotie Holbeck, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed 

775 — Jerry Reimer, T&C Wednesday TRI-B Bowlers

768 — Ethan Witterholt, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed 

763 — Adam Gebel, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed 

763 — David Kail, T&C Wednesday TRI-B Bowlers

734 — Keith Kroll, T&C Wednesday TRI-B Bowlers

725 — Steve Fincutter, T&C Wednesday Slades Corners

723 — Cotie Holbek, T&C Wednesday TRI-B Bowlers

WOMEN'S LEADERS

671 — Jessica Storm, T&C Wednesday TRI-B Bowlers

661 — Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed , Theresa Riemer 244.

657 — Theresa Riemer, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed 

627 — Kim Enright, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed 

LEAGUES

T&C Wednesday Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle 460, Mae Boeger 458, Anita Hirt 182.

T&C Wednesday TRI-B Bowlers — Mary Aooenholzer 619, Jerry Riemer 300, Mary Appenzeller 619.

T&C Wednesday Slades Corners — Carl Chernouski 607, Gary Bushley 581, Steve Miller 580, Steve Fincutter 257, Diane Fincutter 522-201.

T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed — Carl Chernouski 278, Theresa Riemer 244.

T&C Tuesday Ladies Social — Connie Kircher 566-215, Jackie Heiligenthal 517, Polly Burright 513, 

