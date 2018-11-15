Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

760—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Thur. Koffee Klutchers

735—Beau Biller, T&C Tri-B Bowlers

731—Tyrone Trabert, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial

728—Mike Vyvyan, Castle Wed. Niters

723—Mark VandeVelde, T&C Tri-B Bowlers

719—Mitch Jaeck, Castle Wed. Niters

717—Al Blome, Castle Wed. Niters

711—Stu Nelson, Castle Wed. Niters

710—Steve Spiegelhoff, T&C Tri-B Bowlers

708—Carl Chernouski, T&C Wed. Slades Corners

705—Rob Barkley Jr., Castle Courtsmen

704—Zack Groth, Castle Courtsmen

704—Adam Stefka, Castle Courtsmen

702—Tim Jaeck, Castle Wed. Niters

WOMEN'S LEADERS

646—Jessica Storm, T&C Tri-B Bowlers

LEAGUES

The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial — Pete Porcaro 699, Les Wald 685, Kevin Landreman 658, Richard Hohnl Jr. 653, Tyrone Trabert 279.

The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force — Kayla Berens 568, Marcia Munoz 544, Patricia McNeil 542-203, Bridgette Wolfe 542.

Castle Wed. Niters — Mike Andersen 696, Dylan Sucharda 695, Jerry Jasperson 685, Brandon Koelling 678.

The Lanes Thur. Seniors — Shirley Johnson 569-217, Dave Crenshaw 535-204, Margaret Sacotte 530, Bill Bushell 488.

Castle Thur. Senior Mixed — Don Hyatt 552, Walt Strini 539-199, Sandy Strini 524-191, Kathi Manchester 455.

Castle Thur. Koffee Klutchers — Mike Erdman 677, Erick Kissner 617, Tyronn Dyess 258, Kathy Lawrenz 506, Nellic Hardin 504.

Castle Queens — Laurel Peters 488, Cindy Tigges 474-186, Bev Eifert 454.

T&C Koffee Klatche — Mae Boeger 529-202, Mig Molle' 461.

T&C Tri-B Bowlers — David Kail 696, Cotie Holbeck 691-279, Jessica Storm 234.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Cody Clausen 633, Gary Bushley 613, Carl Chernouski 278, Diane Fincutter 555-201.

Old Settlers Wed. Night Ladies — Lisa Hessefort 561, Carly Anderson 560, Meredith Betz 543, Cindy Hoffmann 542.

River City Wed. Men — Ryan Kortendick 621, CJ Torosian 616, Bob Albee 596-233, Jeff Smith 579.

River City Wed. Women — Tammy Czerwinski 578-214.

JUNIORS

T&C Wed. High School — Tristian Albrecht 690-246, Justin Seelig 649, McKenna Kramer 584, Allison Clark 580, Hannah Derosier 225.

