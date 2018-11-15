MEN'S LEADERS
760—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Thur. Koffee Klutchers
735—Beau Biller, T&C Tri-B Bowlers
731—Tyrone Trabert, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial
728—Mike Vyvyan, Castle Wed. Niters
723—Mark VandeVelde, T&C Tri-B Bowlers
719—Mitch Jaeck, Castle Wed. Niters
717—Al Blome, Castle Wed. Niters
711—Stu Nelson, Castle Wed. Niters
710—Steve Spiegelhoff, T&C Tri-B Bowlers
708—Carl Chernouski, T&C Wed. Slades Corners
705—Rob Barkley Jr., Castle Courtsmen
704—Zack Groth, Castle Courtsmen
704—Adam Stefka, Castle Courtsmen
702—Tim Jaeck, Castle Wed. Niters
WOMEN'S LEADERS
646—Jessica Storm, T&C Tri-B Bowlers
LEAGUES
The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial — Pete Porcaro 699, Les Wald 685, Kevin Landreman 658, Richard Hohnl Jr. 653, Tyrone Trabert 279.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force — Kayla Berens 568, Marcia Munoz 544, Patricia McNeil 542-203, Bridgette Wolfe 542.
Castle Wed. Niters — Mike Andersen 696, Dylan Sucharda 695, Jerry Jasperson 685, Brandon Koelling 678.
The Lanes Thur. Seniors — Shirley Johnson 569-217, Dave Crenshaw 535-204, Margaret Sacotte 530, Bill Bushell 488.
Castle Thur. Senior Mixed — Don Hyatt 552, Walt Strini 539-199, Sandy Strini 524-191, Kathi Manchester 455.
Castle Thur. Koffee Klutchers — Mike Erdman 677, Erick Kissner 617, Tyronn Dyess 258, Kathy Lawrenz 506, Nellic Hardin 504.
Castle Queens — Laurel Peters 488, Cindy Tigges 474-186, Bev Eifert 454.
T&C Koffee Klatche — Mae Boeger 529-202, Mig Molle' 461.
T&C Tri-B Bowlers — David Kail 696, Cotie Holbeck 691-279, Jessica Storm 234.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Cody Clausen 633, Gary Bushley 613, Carl Chernouski 278, Diane Fincutter 555-201.
Old Settlers Wed. Night Ladies — Lisa Hessefort 561, Carly Anderson 560, Meredith Betz 543, Cindy Hoffmann 542.
River City Wed. Men — Ryan Kortendick 621, CJ Torosian 616, Bob Albee 596-233, Jeff Smith 579.
River City Wed. Women — Tammy Czerwinski 578-214.
JUNIORS
T&C Wed. High School — Tristian Albrecht 690-246, Justin Seelig 649, McKenna Kramer 584, Allison Clark 580, Hannah Derosier 225.
