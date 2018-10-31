MEN'S LEADERS
757—Brian Anzalone, Old Settlers Miller 64
738—Brandon Lipari, Old Settlers Miller 64
726—Dustin Vasey, Old Settlers Miller 64
724—Dan Steimle, Old Settlers Miller 64
718—Matt Crenshaw, Old Settlers Miller 64
718—Robert Lewens Jr., Old Settlers Miller 64
708—Richard Pansch, Old Settlers Miller 64
705—Adam Gebel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
700—Scott Kerkman, Old Settlers Miller 64
WOMEN'S LEADERS
651—Lauren Fischer, Old Settlers Miller 64
638—Georgette Albert, Old Settlers Miller 64
611—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
601—Barb Jansta, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers
LEAGUES
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ron Sommer 627, Gregory Shick 614-247, Allen Jensen 604, Andy Hornyak 592.
Belles of the Lanes — Tiwanna Dunn 562, Linda Hagen 559-225, Annie Dunn 466, Laura Justman 451.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Barb Jansta 215.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Ethan Witterholt 681, Joe McCarthy 654, Adam Gebel 268, Taylor Melahn 589, Jessica Olsen 576, Kimberly Enright 237.
T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Vicki Noel 506, Polly Burright 490, Dottie Uhlenhake 189.
Old Settlers Miller 64 — Danielle Gename 583.
Old Settlers Over 40 — Jack Van Swol 575, Dennis Rockwell 519, Deb Bergles 528, Genette Biggs 479.
