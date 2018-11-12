Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

740—Derek Quella, Castle Kings & Queens

720—Jake Spencer, T&C Sat. Night Bowling Bunch

718—Darren Olson, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples

WOMEN'S LEADERS

669—Lauri Lunde, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples

648—Melissa Jansen, Castle Kings & Queens

647—Tanya Kisner, Castle Kings & Queens

601—Shannon Spencer, T&C Sat. Night Bowling Bunch

LEAGUES

Castle Mon. Senior Mixed — Ed Plachno 629, Bob Veselik 585, Cheir Betchkal 435, Pat Gallo 427.

The Lanes Sooners — Tom Whitley 646, Mike Kohl 645-239, Laura Justman 461-181.

Castle M.M.K.K. — Spencer Abbott 519, Bill Redmann 509, Sandy Jansa 542, Linda Knotek 506-201.

Castle Kings & Queens — Brad Kauth 653, Steve T. Quella 645, Derek Quella 258, Amanda Quella 510, Melissa Jansen 234.

The Lanes Party Animals — Duane Geyer 516-188, Jeff Wunderle 475, Sarah White 429, Dawn Hendrickson 409, Karen Squires 159.

The Lanes D&D Couples — Timothy Harms 692-242, Steven M. Fiore 582, Amanda Langel 545-201, Mary Rother 474.

The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples — Jeffrey Fernholz 694, Jeffrey Lunde 660, Darren Olson 259, Leanna Fiorita 559, Jill Kruschke 547, Lauri Lunde 242.

River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Andy Meinecke 577-254, Mark Manteufel 574, Theresa Torosian 451, Tracy Pertile 423, Jill Golla 165.

River City Fri. Night Mixed — Tim Ksobiech 626-238, James Flees 603, Eleanor Treffinger 526-195, Amanda Moll 475.

T&C Sat. Night Bowling Bunch — Trevor Ludwig 653, Marcus Ludwig 648, Jake Spencer 247, Felicia Longo 541, Carrie Keller 521, Shannon Spencer 220.

JUNIORS

River City Sat. Juniors — Alex Clarksen 459-198, Darren Frasa 423, Carter Didenko 349, Addison Kinsey 330-139.

T&C Sat. Youth Majors/Juniors — Tristian Albrecht 679-253, Landon Bieneman 661, Brianna Ludwig 593-218, Rhianna Goldschmidt 564.

T&C Sat. Youth Preps — Nolan Basso 499, Kyle Mangalindan 467-194, Savannah Leonard 403-153, Chloe Longo 348.

T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Tegan Ludwig 149-78, Ella Riley 134, JJ Berberich 132, Cayden Peronto 94.

T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Sean Szydlowski 132, Derek Berberich 129-78, Tylor Larson 127.

