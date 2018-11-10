Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

795—Rich Larsen, Castle.com

778—Dave Gajewski, T&C Fri. Night Industrial

748—Rich Pansch, Castle.com

738—Ricardo Rodriguez, Castle.com

736—Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros

734—Joel Anderson, T&C Fri. Night Industrial

731—Gabriel Rosalez, Castle.com

729—Jeff Carroll, Old Settlers Fun Day Fri. Mixed

725—John Peterson II, Castle.com

724—Tom Bowen, Castle.com

719—Billy Harris, Castle.com

713—Sean Goree, Castle.com

710—Scott Salinas, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros

705—Robert Lewens Jr., Old Settlers Fun Day Fri. Mixed

700—Jordon Uestrich, Castle.com

WOMEN'S LEADERS

685—Stephanie Zagar, Castle Majors

613—Jami Larsen, Castle Majors

601—Danielle Christopherson, Castle Juniors

LEAGUES

The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros — Jon Hunter 674, Alfredo Jackson 657, Trevor Peterson 300, Rebecca Welter 569-214, Lauren Kudrna 566.

Castle Sat. Movers — Larry Boeselager 628, Glenn Napier 621-245.

T&C Nifty-Fifty Plus — Jim Olson 585, Chuck Strehlow 581-245, Jeanie Koehn 485-181.

T&C Fri. Night Industrial — Jerry Riemer 654, Brian Dubinsky 647, Joel Anderson 277, Mary Appenzeller 520-186.

Old Settlers Fun Day Fri. Mixed — Pat Sepanski 610, Angie Meeks 536, Peggy Winiarski 529.

JUNIORS

Castle Bantams — Ayden Vasey 242-129, Landen Crenshaw 231, Maya White 148, Tessa Klein 145.

Castle Preps — Andres Oliver 470, Aaron Oliver 429, Savana Larsen 358, Rebecca Christensen 327.

Castle Juniors — Tyler Venne 526, Tyler Kubiak 519, Madison Venne 493.

Castle Majors — Russell Pottinger 692, Nathan Hohnl 632.

