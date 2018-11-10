MEN'S LEADERS
795—Rich Larsen, Castle.com
778—Dave Gajewski, T&C Fri. Night Industrial
748—Rich Pansch, Castle.com
738—Ricardo Rodriguez, Castle.com
736—Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros
734—Joel Anderson, T&C Fri. Night Industrial
731—Gabriel Rosalez, Castle.com
729—Jeff Carroll, Old Settlers Fun Day Fri. Mixed
725—John Peterson II, Castle.com
724—Tom Bowen, Castle.com
719—Billy Harris, Castle.com
713—Sean Goree, Castle.com
710—Scott Salinas, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros
705—Robert Lewens Jr., Old Settlers Fun Day Fri. Mixed
700—Jordon Uestrich, Castle.com
WOMEN'S LEADERS
685—Stephanie Zagar, Castle Majors
613—Jami Larsen, Castle Majors
601—Danielle Christopherson, Castle Juniors
LEAGUES
The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros — Jon Hunter 674, Alfredo Jackson 657, Trevor Peterson 300, Rebecca Welter 569-214, Lauren Kudrna 566.
Castle Sat. Movers — Larry Boeselager 628, Glenn Napier 621-245.
T&C Nifty-Fifty Plus — Jim Olson 585, Chuck Strehlow 581-245, Jeanie Koehn 485-181.
T&C Fri. Night Industrial — Jerry Riemer 654, Brian Dubinsky 647, Joel Anderson 277, Mary Appenzeller 520-186.
Old Settlers Fun Day Fri. Mixed — Pat Sepanski 610, Angie Meeks 536, Peggy Winiarski 529.
JUNIORS
Castle Bantams — Ayden Vasey 242-129, Landen Crenshaw 231, Maya White 148, Tessa Klein 145.
Castle Preps — Andres Oliver 470, Aaron Oliver 429, Savana Larsen 358, Rebecca Christensen 327.
Castle Juniors — Tyler Venne 526, Tyler Kubiak 519, Madison Venne 493.
Castle Majors — Russell Pottinger 692, Nathan Hohnl 632.
