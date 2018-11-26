Try 3 months for $3

MEN'S LEADERS

806—Matt Siekert, Castle Classic

790—Kevin Clark, T&C Mon. Night Majors

787—Ryan Zagar, Castle Classic

755—Scott Radtke, Castle Classic

755—Dustin Vasey, Castle Classic

753—Jamey Caldwell, T&C Mon. Night Majors

750—Zak Eidsor, Castle Classic

748—Joe Crocco, Castle Classic

739—Don Langdon, Castle Classic

731—Kyle Giese, Castle Classic

728—Shaunte Stills, Castle Keglers

717—Marty Williams, Castle Classic

715—Riley Smith, Castle Classic

715—Brian Holtz, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

714—Matt Dahnert, Castle Classic

713—Jeff Kimberlain, Castle Keglers

713—Jim Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

704—Gene Toboyek, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

702—Tyler Hirth, Castle Classic

WOMEN'S LEADERS

653—Colette McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

646—Georgette Albert, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

616—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

605—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

LEAGUES

Castle Classic — Scott Kenyon 699-300, Matt Siekert 300.

Castle Keglers — Dan Weber 684, Michael Estes 680, Travis Bushley 678, Jeremy Kenyon 674, Shaunte Stills 300.

Castle Tues. Afternoon K.K. — JoAnn Nelson 542-204, Karen Vasey 541, Patti Ontko 526, Sandy Hansen 520.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Linda Hagen 539-199, Jolene Ahles 515, Linda Polzin 462, Jan Corkins 461.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — Jake Kessler 699, Bob Baker 686, Kevin Clark 279, Felicia Longo 525-182, Amanda Gerth 517.

T&C Mon. ABC — Cameron Collins 613-212, Burt Phelps 554, Mae Boeger 525, Lorraine Draper 521-203.

River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Ray Schrubbe 692, Gary Exner Jr. 689, Ryan Kiedrowski 279, Jessica Nannemann 591, Sue Daschner 585, Shane McNally 230.

River City Miller Tues. Morning Mixed — Willie Duldulao 662, Jim Licht 632-259, Paddy Nannemann 482-183, Rosie Storm 436.

