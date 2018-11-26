MEN'S LEADERS
806—Matt Siekert, Castle Classic
790—Kevin Clark, T&C Mon. Night Majors
787—Ryan Zagar, Castle Classic
755—Scott Radtke, Castle Classic
755—Dustin Vasey, Castle Classic
753—Jamey Caldwell, T&C Mon. Night Majors
750—Zak Eidsor, Castle Classic
748—Joe Crocco, Castle Classic
739—Don Langdon, Castle Classic
731—Kyle Giese, Castle Classic
728—Shaunte Stills, Castle Keglers
717—Marty Williams, Castle Classic
715—Riley Smith, Castle Classic
715—Brian Holtz, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
714—Matt Dahnert, Castle Classic
713—Jeff Kimberlain, Castle Keglers
713—Jim Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
704—Gene Toboyek, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
702—Tyler Hirth, Castle Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
653—Colette McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
646—Georgette Albert, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
616—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
605—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
LEAGUES
Castle Classic — Scott Kenyon 699-300, Matt Siekert 300.
Castle Keglers — Dan Weber 684, Michael Estes 680, Travis Bushley 678, Jeremy Kenyon 674, Shaunte Stills 300.
Castle Tues. Afternoon K.K. — JoAnn Nelson 542-204, Karen Vasey 541, Patti Ontko 526, Sandy Hansen 520.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Linda Hagen 539-199, Jolene Ahles 515, Linda Polzin 462, Jan Corkins 461.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Jake Kessler 699, Bob Baker 686, Kevin Clark 279, Felicia Longo 525-182, Amanda Gerth 517.
T&C Mon. ABC — Cameron Collins 613-212, Burt Phelps 554, Mae Boeger 525, Lorraine Draper 521-203.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Ray Schrubbe 692, Gary Exner Jr. 689, Ryan Kiedrowski 279, Jessica Nannemann 591, Sue Daschner 585, Shane McNally 230.
River City Miller Tues. Morning Mixed — Willie Duldulao 662, Jim Licht 632-259, Paddy Nannemann 482-183, Rosie Storm 436.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.