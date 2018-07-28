SUMMER LEAGUES
River City Men Wed. — Ryan Kiedrowski 666-229, Brett Mattice 571, Philip Nannemann 500, Joe Schwartz 467
River City Women Wed. — LaVerne Lewis 555-190, Theresa Torosian 516, Paddy Nannemann 477, Tracy Pertile 468
River City Boys Wed. — Michael Rogers 591-238, Sebastian Beth 591, Michael Deschler 556, Aaron Stewart 531
River City Girls Wed. — McKenzie Mattice 496-182, Hanna Kiedrowski 494-182, Christina Pettus 334
