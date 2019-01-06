Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

729 — Darren Olson, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples

WOMEN'S LEADERS

632 — Tanya Kisner, Castle Kings & Queens

608 — Melissa Jansen, Castle Kings & Queens

LEAGUES

Castle Kings & Queens — Derek Quella 651, Kyle Kisner 623-248, Ramdy Delaney 607. Amanda Quella 559, Tanya Kisner 258.

Castle Saturday Afternoon Movers — Greg Kuske 683-278, Scott Galica 683, Eric Bleichner 671.

The Lanes D&D Couples — David Thompson 637, Tony Reed 625, Tim Hamilton 256, Amanda Langel 544, Mary Rother 5-7-205.

The Lanes Party Animals — Duane Geyer 490-205, Jim Ogura 454, Dawn Hendrickson 445-165, Jill Geyer 367.

The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples — John Brooks 652, Matthew Lunde 593, Darren Olson 251, Lauri Lunde 521-214, Leanna Fiorita 511.

