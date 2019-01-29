MEN'S LEADERS
795—Kyle Zagar, Castle Classic
782—Jim Thurman Jr., Castle Keglers
769—Tony Kenyon, Castle Classic
769—Gary Exner Jr., River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
762—Kyle Giese, Castle Classic
753—Rick Seidel, T&C Mon. Night Majors
750—Joe Slis, The Lanes JMBA Men
744—Matt Siekert, Castle Classic
736—Jim Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
736—Ken Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors
732—Riley Smith, Castle Classic
730—Ron Vokes, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
730—Al Wallat, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
728—Jamey Caldwell, T&C Mon. Night Majors
723—David Schultz, Castle Classic
719—Tom Fennig, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
718—John Weiser, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
707—Bob Weeks, The Lanes JMBA Men
706—Scott Zess, Castle Keglers
705—Mike Jastrow, The Lanes JMBA Men
702—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
702—Ronald Thieme, The Lanes JMBA Men
WOMEN'S LEADERS
715—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
652—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
626—Danielle Hubbard, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
605—Jessica Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
LEAGUES
Castle Keglers — Travis Bushley 689-299, Mark Leitzke 675, Bradly Bukaer 665, Todd Veto 662.
The Lanes King of the High Life Hill — George Albert 684, Gregg Landreman 680, Christopher Thomas 640, Scott O’Brien 638, Ron Vokes 279.
The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Kat Sell 562, Shari Urick 553, Jean Weber 546, Elizabeth Modrow 540-221.
Castle Tues. Afternoon KK — Sandy Redman 539-204, Bonnie Marsh 505, Carol Richter 505, Margaret Steinbach 504, Cathy Larrabee 504.
The Lanes JMBA Men — Jim Rigney 677, Darren Olson 644, Brett Brever 644, Tom Benish 617, Mike Mueller 615, Ronald Thieme 279.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Rick Seidel 279, Jamey Caldwell 279, Rachel Eldert 598-225, Amanda Gerth 515, Felicia Longo 500.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Ray Schrubbe 690, Jeff Clarksen 684, Jim Nannemann 279, Gary Exner Jr. 279, Colette McNally 599, Sue Daschner 598, Jessica Storm 280.
River City Tues. Night Mixed — Robert Uhlers 651-245, Jim Licht 641-245, Paddy Nannemann 407, Joyce Malison 400-141.
JUNIORS
River City Bantams/Bumpers — Zeph Edgell 142-83.
