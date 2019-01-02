LEAGUES
Belles of The Lanes — Linda Hagen 518-198, Annie Dunn 477, Linda Polzin 426, Sandra Thurmond 401.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ron Sommer 647, Don Moenssen 623, Ed Plachno 616-246, Andy Hornyak 591.
The Lanes Wed. Seniors — Clay Venne jr. 591, Mark Tarwid 545, George Alvarez 533, Gordon Lueckfeld 530, Erling Hagen 214.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Duane Sleaper 644-239, Charles Magestro 614, LaVerne Lewis 476-192, Joyce Malison 438.
JUNIORS
River City Sat. Juniors — Michael Rogers 606-214, Hunter Rogers 499, Maddie Pozek 402-157, Addison Kinsey 397.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.