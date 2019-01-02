Try 1 month for 99¢

LEAGUES

Belles of The Lanes — Linda Hagen 518-198, Annie Dunn 477, Linda Polzin 426, Sandra Thurmond 401.

Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ron Sommer 647, Don Moenssen 623, Ed Plachno 616-246, Andy Hornyak 591.

The Lanes Wed. Seniors — Clay Venne jr. 591, Mark Tarwid 545, George Alvarez 533, Gordon Lueckfeld 530, Erling Hagen 214.

River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Duane Sleaper 644-239, Charles Magestro 614, LaVerne Lewis 476-192, Joyce Malison 438.

JUNIORS

River City Sat. Juniors — Michael Rogers 606-214, Hunter Rogers 499, Maddie Pozek 402-157, Addison Kinsey 397.

