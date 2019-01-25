MEN'S LEADERS
827—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
799—Thomas Hopkins, Castle Bowler's Choice
786—Jerry Riemer, T&C Thurs. Businessmen's
761—Tyronn Dyess, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW
760—Darryl McClelland, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap
749—Dennis Schlichting, Castle Bowler's Choice
734—Steven Gerth, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
734—Mike Miller, T&C Thurs. Businessmen's
731—Teran Goldschmidt, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
730—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
729—Nick Gort, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
726—Marcus West, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW
713—Chris Miskowski, Old Settlers Union Grove Men
711—Mike Groth, Castle Bowler's Choice
710—Lennie Boresch, Castle Bowler's Choice
708—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Bowler's Choice
707—Jordan Landreman, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW
704—Mark Malison, T&C Thurs. Businessmen's
701—Ben Betchkal, Castle Bowler's Choice
WOMEN'S LEADERS
717—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Frito's Morn. Mixed
618—Sherri Szydlowski, T&C Thurs. Frito's Morn. Mixed
601—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
LEAGUES
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Ron Thieme 692, Rudolph Sanchez 628, Clay Venne Jr. 627, Rick M. Gillis 626, Darryl McClelland 289.
The Lanes Trestleboard — Michael Hohnl 689-270, William Wasson 665, Amanda Langel 521, Emily Panyk 461-203.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Jeff Floyd 690, Derrick Shaw 668, Trevor Peterson 659, Kyle Seidl 657, Tyronn Dyess 267.
River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Diane Schnell 573-236, Jessica Nannemann 531, Becky Gallagher 512, Tracy Fredrick 511.
Old Settlers Union Grove Men — Jeff Kimberlain 693, Todd Veto 689, Al Steinke 669, David Harmon 658.
Hillside Tavern League — Nate Berryman 613, Larry Smith 604, Anthony Stephan 542, Jason Knudsen 458.
T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Ethan Witterholt 300, Lynda Schlitz 245.
T&C Thurs. Frito's Morn. Mixed — Fred Sykes 688-277, Lee Wise 620, Mae Boeger 557, Theresa Riemer 289.
T&C Thurs. Businessmen's — Randy Clark 698, Zach Chernouski 691-287.
T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Nicole Bushley 597-233, Karen Jannene 541, Polly Burright 538, Betty Altenburg 511.
