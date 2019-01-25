Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

827—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

799—Thomas Hopkins, Castle Bowler's Choice

786—Jerry Riemer, T&C Thurs. Businessmen's

761—Tyronn Dyess, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW

760—Darryl McClelland, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap

749—Dennis Schlichting, Castle Bowler's Choice

734—Steven Gerth, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

734—Mike Miller, T&C Thurs. Businessmen's

731—Teran Goldschmidt, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

730—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

729—Nick Gort, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

726—Marcus West, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW

713—Chris Miskowski, Old Settlers Union Grove Men

711—Mike Groth, Castle Bowler's Choice

710—Lennie Boresch, Castle Bowler's Choice

708—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Bowler's Choice

707—Jordan Landreman, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW

704—Mark Malison, T&C Thurs. Businessmen's

701—Ben Betchkal, Castle Bowler's Choice

WOMEN'S LEADERS

717—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Frito's Morn. Mixed

618—Sherri Szydlowski, T&C Thurs. Frito's Morn. Mixed

601—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

LEAGUES

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Ron Thieme 692, Rudolph Sanchez 628, Clay Venne Jr. 627, Rick M. Gillis 626, Darryl McClelland 289.

The Lanes Trestleboard — Michael Hohnl 689-270, William Wasson 665, Amanda Langel 521, Emily Panyk 461-203.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Jeff Floyd 690, Derrick Shaw 668, Trevor Peterson 659, Kyle Seidl 657, Tyronn Dyess 267.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Diane Schnell 573-236, Jessica Nannemann 531, Becky Gallagher 512, Tracy Fredrick 511. 

Old Settlers Union Grove Men — Jeff Kimberlain 693, Todd Veto 689, Al Steinke 669, David Harmon 658.

Hillside Tavern League — Nate Berryman 613, Larry Smith 604, Anthony Stephan 542, Jason Knudsen 458.

T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Ethan Witterholt 300, Lynda Schlitz 245.

T&C Thurs. Frito's Morn. Mixed — Fred Sykes 688-277, Lee Wise 620, Mae Boeger 557, Theresa Riemer 289.

T&C Thurs. Businessmen's — Randy Clark 698, Zach Chernouski 691-287.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Nicole Bushley 597-233, Karen Jannene 541, Polly Burright 538, Betty Altenburg 511.

