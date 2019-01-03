MEN'S LEADERS
792—Mike Scalf, Castle Wed. Niters
773—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Family & Friends
771—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Wed. Niters
761—CJ Torosian, River City Wed. Men
758—Ryan Kiedrowski, River City Wed. Men
745—Ken Schwartz, Castle Wed. Niters
739—Jamey Caldwell, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
725—Greg Governatori, Castle Family & Friends
718—Kevin Gerth, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
717—Mike Paulich, River City Wed. Men
716—Jeff Hartlage, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
715—Tony Kenyon, Castle Wed. Niters
714—Justin Riekena, Castle Wed. Niters
713—Alfredo Jackson, Castle Courtsmen
711—Victor Erato, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial
707—Erich Merrill, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
704—David Kail, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
701—Larry Mikulecky, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial
701—Christopher Webb, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial
WOMEN'S LEADERS
676—Taylor Melahn, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
672—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
623—Carrie Scheckler, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force
612—Brianna Ludwig, T&C Wed. High School
603—Lisa A. Woodward, Castle Family & Friends
LEAGUES
Castle Wed. Niters — Pete Zurawski 696, Willie Freeman 692, Alan Blome 691, Jeremy Kenyon 687, Ken Schwartz 300.
Castle Family & Friends — Al Zeitz Sr. 673, Rich Larsen 664, Greg Governatori 279, Jane Wilson 530, Michelle Brau 529, Lisa A. Woodward 216.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 590, Bill Mortensen 563, Carol Usa 483-176, Kathi Manchester 453.
Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Tyronn Dyess 660, Dave Boldus 640, Keith Lemens 245, Kathy Lawrenz 538, Selina Ruffin 483, Nellie Hardin 206.
Castle Queens — Mary Androff 547-197, Cindy Tigges 511, Barb Francis 485.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Todd Fritz 688, Brent White 685-265, Kyle Kisner 676, Kevin Landreman 636.
The Lanes Wed. NIte Strike Force — Kayla Berens 535, Meliesa Crenshaw 515, Tanya Kisner 501, Patricia McNeil 499, Carrie Scheckler 244.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Anita Hirt 449, Mae Boeger 448-182.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Jeff Hartlage 269, Bryan Holbek 269, Kevin Gerth 269, Taylor Melahn 277.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Carl Chernouski 646, Gary Bushley 642-239, Cody Clausen 609, Diane Fincutter 569-215.
River City Wed. Men — Joe Vitlas 666, Josh Gunderson 634, James Schnell 625, Bob Albee 606, CJ Torosian 278.
JUNIORS
T&C Wed. High School — Landon Bieneman 684, Russell Glessing 663, Brady Bjurstrom 255, Allison Clark 526, Hannah DeRosier 503-232.
