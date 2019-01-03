Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

792—Mike Scalf, Castle Wed. Niters

773—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Family & Friends

771—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Wed. Niters

761—CJ Torosian, River City Wed. Men

758—Ryan Kiedrowski, River City Wed. Men

745—Ken Schwartz, Castle Wed. Niters

739—Jamey Caldwell, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

725—Greg Governatori, Castle Family & Friends

718—Kevin Gerth, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

717—Mike Paulich, River City Wed. Men

716—Jeff Hartlage, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

715—Tony Kenyon, Castle Wed. Niters

714—Justin Riekena, Castle Wed. Niters

713—Alfredo Jackson, Castle Courtsmen

711—Victor Erato, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial

707—Erich Merrill, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

704—David Kail, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

701—Larry Mikulecky, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial

701—Christopher Webb, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial

WOMEN'S LEADERS

676—Taylor Melahn, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

672—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

623—Carrie Scheckler, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force

612—Brianna Ludwig, T&C Wed. High School

603—Lisa A. Woodward, Castle Family & Friends

LEAGUES

Castle Wed. Niters — Pete Zurawski 696, Willie Freeman 692, Alan Blome 691, Jeremy Kenyon 687, Ken Schwartz 300.

Castle Family & Friends — Al Zeitz Sr. 673, Rich Larsen 664, Greg Governatori 279, Jane Wilson 530, Michelle Brau 529, Lisa A. Woodward 216.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 590, Bill Mortensen 563, Carol Usa 483-176, Kathi Manchester 453.

Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Tyronn Dyess 660, Dave Boldus 640, Keith Lemens 245, Kathy Lawrenz 538, Selina Ruffin 483, Nellie Hardin 206.

Castle Queens — Mary Androff 547-197, Cindy Tigges 511, Barb Francis 485.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Todd Fritz 688, Brent White 685-265, Kyle Kisner 676, Kevin Landreman 636.

The Lanes Wed. NIte Strike Force — Kayla Berens 535, Meliesa Crenshaw 515, Tanya Kisner 501, Patricia McNeil 499, Carrie Scheckler 244.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Anita Hirt 449, Mae Boeger 448-182.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Jeff Hartlage 269, Bryan Holbek 269, Kevin Gerth 269, Taylor Melahn 277.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Carl Chernouski 646, Gary Bushley 642-239, Cody Clausen 609, Diane Fincutter 569-215.

River City Wed. Men — Joe Vitlas 666, Josh Gunderson 634, James Schnell 625, Bob Albee 606, CJ Torosian 278.

JUNIORS

T&C Wed. High School — Landon Bieneman 684, Russell Glessing 663, Brady Bjurstrom 255, Allison Clark 526, Hannah DeRosier 503-232.

